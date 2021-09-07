All Call of Duty: Vanguard PC features – frame rates, graphics settings, and moret

Call of Duty: Vanguard seems like the next big step in the series with some impressive destructible environments and a massive array of maps from day one. And, it seems like Activision isn’t pulling any punches with its PC version either. The publisher has listed the features that PC gamers will be able to enjoy this November.

Beenox has been established as the lead developer on the PC version of Call of Duty: Vanguard. With their experience on the Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled remaster/remake and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remasters, the studio has the chops to bring an excellent PC port of Vanguard. This is a breakdown of what will be included when the game launches:

Uncapped frame rates.

Customizable settings and keybinds.

Ultrawide and multimonitor support.

Focused mode, which reduces the brightness on other monitors for multitasking when the game is set to borderless mode.

Reduced motion sickness.

Better text readability.

Ease-of-use settings.

Reduced input latency that will improve your reaction time with precious milliseconds. This can determine life and death as each bullet will count.

In addition to these new features in Call of Duty: Vanguard, Call of Duty: Warzone will also get a new anti-cheat system on PC. Hopefully, you won’t have as many issues as there have been in the past.

If you decide to play on PC, you should know that the game will be fully cross-play compatible with the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game. You won’t have to worry anymore about whether or not you can play with a friend who’s on another system. You can even add them to your clan. Now, it won’t be All Quiet on the Western Front.