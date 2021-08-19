Is Call of Duty: Vanguard cross platform/crossplay?

Since 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, crossplay and cross-progression have been standards in the Call of Duty franchise. This continued in 2020’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War by Treyarch, which was the first title in the series to be playable on both current-gen and last generation platforms. Sledgehammer Games has yet to put out a fully cross platform Call of Duty title, but Call of Duty: Vanguard will be a new step for the developer.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will indeed be a cross platform game, playable on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and even PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Vanguard will also be cross-generational, so players can party up regardless of which platform or generation of console they’re on. This is all serving the larger ecosystem of the Call of Duty franchise, which will continue across Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, and especially battle royale Warzone.

Progress will not only carry over between platforms, but also across all of your games — similar to how Black Ops Cold War integrated experience and ranks, any progress you make on one of the four aforementioned games will be honored in the other games as well. Expect lobbies to be filled with players from every platform, whether they’re on controller or mouse and keyboard.