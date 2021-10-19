All Cards available in Act 1 of Inscryption
Many seemingly useless cards hold secrets, and we’ve got it all listed for you right here.
Below is a list of all the cards available in Act 1 — Leshy’s Cabin — of Inscryption, alongside stats and Sigil information. If you are confused about what a Sigil does, remember that you have a tome in-game to the left of the game board that you can reference at any time.
Cards are listed as such: Name — Attack/Health, Sigil, Cost.
- Squirrel — 0/1
- Stoat — 1/3, Cost: 1 Blood
- Stinkbug — 1/2, Stinky, Cost: 2 Bones
- Stunted Wolf — 2/2, Cost: 1 Blood
- Bullfrog — 1/3, Mighty Leap, Cost: 1 Blood
- Wolf — 3/2, Cost: 2 Blood
- Cat — 0/1, Many Lives, Cost: 1 Blood
- Mantis — 1/1, Bifurcated Strike, Cost: 1 Blood
- Mantis God — 1/1, Trifurcated Strike, Cost: 1 Blood
- Mole — 0/4, Burrower, Cost: 1 Blood
- Mole Man — 0/6, Burrower / Mighty Leap, Cost: 1 Blood
- Coyote — 2/1, Cost: 4 Bones
- Elk Fawn — 1/1, Sprinter / Fledgling, Cost: 1 Blood
- Elk — 2/4, Sprinter, Cost: 2 Blood (Also evolves from Elk Fawn)
- Magpie — 1/1, Airborne / Hoarder. Cost: 2 Blood
- River Otter — 1/1, Waterborne, Cost: 1 Blood
- Grizzly — 4/6, Cost: 3 Blood
- Great White — 4/2, Waterborne, Cost: 3 Blood
- Kingfisher — 1/1, Waterborne / Airborne, Cost: 1 Blood
- Sparrow — 1/2, Airborne, Cost: 1 Blood
- Turkey Vulture — 3/3, Airborne, Cost: 8 Bones
- Warren — 0/2, Rabbit Hole, Cost: 1 Blood
- Rabbit — 0/1, Cost: 0 Blood
- Bat — 2/1, Airborne, Cost: 1 Blood
- The Daus — 2/2, Bellist, Cost: 2 Blood
- Geck — 1/1, Cost: 0 Blood
- Amoeba — 1/2, Amorphous, Cost: 2 Bones
- Strange Larva — 0/3, Fledgling, Cost: 1 Blood
- Strange Pupa — 0/3, Fledgling, Cost: 0 (Evolves from Strange Larva)
- Mothman — 7/3, Airborne, Cost: 0 (Evolves from Strange Pupa)
- The Child — 0/1, Many Lives, Cost: 1 Blood
- The Child (Evolved) — 2/1, Many Lives / Airborne, Cost: 0 (Sacrifice The Child to evolve, will devolve if sacrificed again)
- Beaver — 1/3, Dam Builder, Cost: 2 Blood
- Dam — 0/2, Cost: 0 (Only spawns from Beaver)
- Ring Worm — 0/1, Cost: 1 Blood (Feed this to the campfire hunters to kill them)
- Cockroach — 1/1, Unkillable, Cost: 4 Bones
- Worker Ant — Ant/2, Cost: 1 Blood (Attack is linked to how many Ants you have on the field)
- Ant Queen — 2/3, Ant Spawner, Cost: 2 Blood
- Static — ?/? (Wild Card — Changes to a random card every time you draw it)
- Card Tentacle — X/2, Card Counter, Cost: 1 Blood (X = Number of cards in hand)
- Mirror Tentacle — X/2, Mirror ?????, Cost: 1 Blood (X = Opponent’s attack)
- Bell Tentacle — X/2, Bell Ringer, Cost: 1 Blood (X = Times bell rung before placement)
- Rabbit Pelt — 0/0, Cannot be sacrificed, trade to Trader
- Wolf Pelt — 0/0 Cannot be sacrificed, trade to Trader
- Golden Pelt — 0/0 Cannot be sacrificed, trade to Trader