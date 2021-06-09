All changes coming to Call of Duty: Warzone with Call of Duty: Vanguard

Regardless of which Call of Duty game you’re playing for the foreseeable future, Call of Duty: Warzone will likely be a part of it. The spin-off battle royale title originally launched with 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare but has since been adopted by last year’s Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. According to a report from VGC, the next entry in the franchise, Call of Duty: Vanguard will also impact the battle royale title, although in a much larger way than Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War didn’t change Call of Duty: Warzone until recently, revamping the game’s map of Verdansk with a time shift to the 1980s. However, Vanguard will be bringing the world of Warzone farther back than that. According to the VGC report, Call of Duty: Vanguard will be bringing a new map to Warzone based on the Pacific theater of World War II. This map is apparently also much larger than Verdansk, leaving open the possibility for higher player count lobbies. New vehicles will also be added to the game so players can easily cross the map.

The game will continue to be powered by the Modern Warfare engine, unlike Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to launch this upcoming November.