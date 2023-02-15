All changes in Hogwarts Legacy’s latest patch
PlayStation players will still have to deal with bugs and glitches unfortunately…
Hogwarts Legacy received a pretty decent-sized list of bug fixes on February 14, just in time for everyone who plans on playing the game for Valentine’s Day. Patch notes are listed below for both Xbox and PC players. However, it seems that the PlayStation 5 won’t be getting a patch just yet, those players will need to wait a little bit longer before the adjustments for the game will be available on their system as well. It is said that Xbox and PC players should now see a reduction in strange bugs or performance issues that you might have seen over the past week since launch. All updates and changes are noted in the list below.
Related: The 10 best Hogwarts Legacy mods
Hogwarts Legacy Patch Notes – February 14
- General
- Online
- Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to the Wizarding World portal after linking.
- Gameplay
- Owl Mail
- Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering sequential missions.
- World Events
- Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawning.
- NPC
- Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world.
- Fixed crash with some NPC schedules.
- Characters
- Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present.
- Owl Mail
- UI
- Updated localization text for additional content items.
- Added Build version to first-time EULA.
- Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly.
- Cinematics
- Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation.
- Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes.
- Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics.
- Save Game
- Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot.
- Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation. Resolves the following reported issues:
HL-494, HL-246, HL-1063, HL-590, HL-542, HL-976, HL-965, HL-1158, HL-1184, HL-1089, HL-1240, HL-1031, HL-1490, HL-1433, HL-89, HL-1930, HL-1086, HL-1636, HL-1585, HL-1028, HL-1933, HL-2606, HL-2062, HL-1587, HL-488, HL-498, HL-162, HL-1706, HL-2626, HL-2865, HL-2888, HL-2804, HL-2910, HL-2944, HL-3000, HL-3043, HL-3024.
- Performance and Stability
- Improved performance on Fidelity mode.
- Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map.
- Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets.
- Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping.
- Fixed a rare crash with map assets state.
- Fixed Rare crash occurring with in-game world events.
- Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system HL-313.
- Online
Related: How to play Hogwarts Legacy on Mac
- Xbox Series X
- Performance and Stability
- Improved crash collection to help chase rare crashes.
- Performance and Stability
- Steam / Epic Games
- Cinematics
- Fixed audio issues missing or not properly playing.
- Controllers
- Switch Pro controller support updates HL-346.
- Upscalers
- Enable frame generation while DLSS is disabled.
- Anti-Aliasing and Screen resolution settings are disabled when using DLSS and not Super Resolution.
- Raytracing
- Fixed issue with RTAO looking worse than SSAO.
- Adjusted default setting to Medium Quality.
- Performance and Stability
- Shader-type compilation optimization.
- Shader compilation performance updates and functionality enhancements.
- Fixed a crash affecting Text2Speech usability.
- Resolved issues with world assets abruptly being stretched which resolves the following reported issues: HL-305, and HL-265.
- Resolved an issue with Nvidia GPUs having a lower frame rate compared to AMD.
- DirectX Version 12
- Please note DirectX Version 12 is required to run Hogwarts Legacy on PC. We do not suggest attempting workarounds to run the game with DirectX Version 11 as this can cause stability issues with launching the game and the player experience.
- Cinematics