All changes in Hogwarts Legacy’s latest patch

Hogwarts Legacy received a pretty decent-sized list of bug fixes on February 14, just in time for everyone who plans on playing the game for Valentine’s Day. Patch notes are listed below for both Xbox and PC players. However, it seems that the PlayStation 5 won’t be getting a patch just yet, those players will need to wait a little bit longer before the adjustments for the game will be available on their system as well. It is said that Xbox and PC players should now see a reduction in strange bugs or performance issues that you might have seen over the past week since launch. All updates and changes are noted in the list below.

Hogwarts Legacy Patch Notes – February 14

General Online Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to the Wizarding World portal after linking. Gameplay Owl Mail Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering sequential missions. World Events Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawning. NPC Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world. Fixed crash with some NPC schedules. Characters Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present. UI Updated localization text for additional content items. Added Build version to first-time EULA. Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly. Cinematics Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation. Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes. Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics. Save Game Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot. Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation. Resolves the following reported issues: HL-494, HL-246, HL-1063, HL-590, HL-542, HL-976, HL-965, HL-1158, HL-1184, HL-1089, HL-1240, HL-1031, HL-1490, HL-1433, HL-89, HL-1930, HL-1086, HL-1636, HL-1585, HL-1028, HL-1933, HL-2606, HL-2062, HL-1587, HL-488, HL-498, HL-162, HL-1706, HL-2626, HL-2865, HL-2888, HL-2804, HL-2910, HL-2944, HL-3000, HL-3043, HL-3024 . Performance and Stability Improved performance on Fidelity mode. Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map. Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets. Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping. Fixed a rare crash with map assets state. Fixed Rare crash occurring with in-game world events. Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system HL-313.



