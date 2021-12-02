All changes to Paladin in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker update 6.0

With the arrival of Endwalker, all of the Jobs in Final Fantasy XIV have been slightly adjusted. The Paladin has had a handful of changes that will make playing this tank role a bit easier. In this guide, we’re going to detail all of the changes added to the Paladin Job for Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion in update 6.0

All changes

These are all of the ability and spell changes that have been added to Paladin for the Endwalker expansion.

Atonement Potency has changed from 550 to 420

Circle of Scorn Potency changed from 120 to 100 Potency for damage over time changed from 35 to 30 Recast time changed from 25 seconds to 30 seconds

Clemency Cure potency changed from 1,200 to 1,000

Confiteor Potency changed from 800 to 900 Added action changes to Blade of Faith upon execution MP cost cahnged from 2,000 to 1,000

Divine Veil Added ‘Additional Effect: Restore’s Target’s HP”

Goring Blade Combo potency changed from 390 to 250 Potency for damage over time changed from 85 to 65

Holy Circle Potency changed from 250 to 130 Added: Requiescat Potency: 300 Added: Restores own HP and Cure Potency: 400 MP Cost changedfrom 2,000 to 1,000

Holy Spirit Potency changed from 350 to 270 Added: Requiescat Potency: 540 Added: Restores own HP, Cure Potencey: 400 MP cost changed from 2,000 to 1,000

Intervene Potency changed from 200 to 150 Ranged changed from 15 to 20

Intervention Changed Increases damage reduction by another 50% of the effect of Rampart or Sentinel are active” Added: Grants Knight’s Resolve to Target Knight’s Resolve Effect: Reduces damage taken by 10% Duration: 4 seconds Additional Effect: Grants Knight’ Benedicition to target Knight’s Benedicition effect; Gradually Restores HP Cure Potency 250 Duration: 12 seconds

Prominence Combo potency changed from 220 to 170

Rage of Halone Combo potency changed from 350 to 330

Requiescat Potency changed from 150 to 400 Duration changed from 12 seconds to 30 seconds Deleted: “Potency increases up to 550 as MP nears Maximum” Changed: Additional Effect – Increases attack magic and healing magic potency by 50% if curreny MP is at 80% or higher, and allows spelsl to be cast immediately, to “Additional Effect – Receive 5 stacks of Requiescat” Requiescat Effect: Increases the potency of Holy Spirt and Holy Circle and Spells will require no casting time

Riot Blade Potency changed from 100 to 170

Royal Authority Potency changed from 100 to 130 Combo potency changed from 550 to 420 Duration changed from 15 seconds to 30 seconds

Shield Bash Potency changed from 110 to 100

Shield Lob Range changed from 15 to 20 Potency changed from 120 to 100

Spirits Within Potency changed from 100 to 250 Deleted “Potency increases up to 370 as own HP nears Maximum”

Total Eclipse Potency chaned from 120 to 100



All new abilities and spells

These are all of the new abilities and spells you can use with Paladin.

Level 82: Holy Sheltron Block incoming attacks. Duration: 8s Additional Effect: Grants Knight’s Resolve Knight’s Resolve Effect: Reduces damage taken by 15% Duration: 4s Additional Effect: Grants Knight’s Benediction Knight’s Benediction Effect: Gradually restores HP Cure Potency: 250 Duration: 12s Oath Gauge Cost: 50

Level 86: Expiacion Delivers an attack to target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 300 for the first enemy, and 50% less for all remaining enemies. Additional Effect: Restores MP

Level 90: Blade of Faith Deals unaspected damage to target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 250 for the first enemy, and 50% less for all remaining enemies. Combo Action: Confiteor Combo Bonus: Restores MP This action cannot be assigned to a hotbar.

