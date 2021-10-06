All chest locations in Roblox Royale High Halloween event

Although Halloween isn’t for another few weeks, that hasn’t stopped Roblox Royal High from celebrating the spooky holiday. During this event, there are five chests spread throughout the map for the player to find. Inside these chests are candy and a special item you can only get during this event. This guide shows you where to find all fives chests.

Chest one

Screenshot by Gamepur

The easiest one to get since it is so close to spawn. When you get into the game, simply turn around and head into the train station. Then, take a right on the platform. The chest will be right next to some luggage.

Chest two

Screenshot by Gamepur

This chest is also relatively close to spawn. From the spawn point, take a right until you see a set of stairs. Head up the stairs and take a left until you see a white building with a small winding staircase. Its door will open for you and inside lays the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chest three

Screenshot by Gamepur

From where you found chest two, take a right and head to the end of the street. There, you’ll find the third chest.

Chest four location

Screenshot by Gamepur

From spawn, take a left down the street until you see the building pictured above. Its door will open for you and inside is the fourth chest. There has been an issue with the door not opening for some players. If you experience this, we recommend restarting the game.

Chest five location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to Wickery Cliffs. As you’re walking up the hill, you’ll notice a small stone pathway cutting into a forest area.

Get on this path and a few short steps away will be three wooden pallets. Follow the wooden pallets and towards a small area where there are candles and ghosts floating around. There, you’ll find the fifth and final chest. This chest will give an exclusive Pillowcase Candy Bag.