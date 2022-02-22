All Craftable Exotics list in Destiny 2

The crafted weapons you make in Destiny 2 can be pretty strong. Not only can you craft regular weapons, but you’ll also have the chance to craft from a variety of Exotics, some of the best weapons and armor in the game. These unique exotics can turn your Guardian into a devastating weapon, and knowing which Exotic to give them is important. In this guide, we’ll cover all of the Craftable Exotics you can create in Destiny 2.

Only a handful of craftable Exotics are available in Destiny 2 for The Witch Queen expansion. We can expect more of these weapons to appear in the future of Destiny 2, and we will be expanding this list as they become available. These are all of the craftable Exotics you can make in Destiny 2.

Osteo Striga – Submachine Gun

Edge of Concurrence – Glaive

Edge of Action – Glaive

Edge of Intent – Glaive

Crafting an Exotic weapon follows the same process as creating a standard weapon. First, you’ll need to unlock and gain access to the weapon’s Pattern, which is its blueprint. After you’ve done that, you can take it back with you to the Enclave and begin working on it to fit its customization options to your Guardian’s playstyle. Unlocking an Exotic Pattern will likely be much more complex and time-consuming than the other craftable weapons in Destiny 2, so expect to spend some time working on these crafting projects.