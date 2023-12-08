Where To Find Copper & How To Craft Copper Bars In LEGO Fortnite

There are dozens of resources that players will need to seek out and craft with during their time in LEGO Fortnite. Many are essential to upgrading villages and unlocking powerful abilities, but some, such as Copper and Copper Bars, are notoriously difficult to track down.

LEGO Fortnite is filled to the brim with resources for players to hunt down and hoard in chests back in their village. The game is a paradise for those who want to create their own LEGO world and watch it thrive. However, there are limits to how well a village can do without upgrades, and those upgrades require resources. One of the hardest-to-find resources is Copper, which is needed to create Copper Bars because they’re in a hidden corner of one of the major biomes.

Where to Find Copper in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players can find Copper in LEGO Fortnite in Lava Caves, which only appear in the desert biome. Anyone hoping to mine Copper will need to bring a Rare Pickaxe because no other tool will crack copper ore. We recommend players head in with a Snowberry Shake or Heat Charm to apply enough heat resistance so that they won’t perish from the high temperatures around the lava.

The copper ore forms on the walls of these caves, and players will need to work around the lava to mine it. We had to build a bridge across a river of lava to reach one spot where there was a bounty of Copper to be mined.

To get a Rare Pickaxe and be able to head out and collect Copper, players must upgrade their crafting bench until it allows them to produce Rare tools. This can take quite a bit of time and, based on our experience, is much easier with a group than it is playing solo.

How to Craft Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite, players must use their Metal Smelter, throwing in one piece of Copper and two Brightcores to craft one Copper Bar. Brightcore can also be found in Caves in the desert biome, the same location where players get Copper.

However, Brightcore drops from the much more inconvenient bright orange ores in these Caves. Based on our experience, they’re usually harder to reach and form closest to the lava itself, meaning players will again need all the heat resistance they can get if they want to farm a large stack.