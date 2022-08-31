All Cryptic Quatrains III Quest steps in Destiny 2 – Riddle Solutions

The Cryptic Quatrains III is the third quest you can receive from the Star Chart in Destiny 2. You will need to reach rank 16 on the Star Chart, which means you need to gain enough Savvy reputation to level it up. You can do this by completing Ketchcrash missions, with the Master rank being the best way to quickly gather it up. This guide covers all quest steps for Cryptic Quatrains III in Destiny 2 and all Riddle Solutions.

All Cryptic Quatrains III Riddle Solutions

As we said, you will receive this quest from reaching rank 16 on the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M. You can level this up by completing Ketchcrash and Expedition missions throughout the Season of Plunder. Before this, you can work on Cryptic Quatrains I and the Cryptic Quatrains II quests.

Step 1

Like previous Cryptic Quatrains, the quest will come to you as a letter. A text block with highlighted words indicates the location or activity you need to do to move on to the next step. For the first part of the Cryptic Quatrains III quest, the highlighted text reads, “dead sunken lost quarry chests.” This step requires you to go to the E.D.Z., where you can find The Quarry Lost Sector in the Sunken Isles on the north part of the map. Complete the Lost Sector to proceed to the next step.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 2

The next bit of highlighted text for this step reads out, “crash exodus one life to live.” This is not a location, but it is an activity. You will have to complete the Exodus Crash strike. You find this Strike by making your way over to Nessus and starting it up. However, progressing in the mission will mean you do not die once. We highly recommend you take your time through this Strike, but it shouldn’t be too tricky for many Guardians.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 3

Once you’ve completed the Exodus Crash Strike, the next step will update in your Director. The highlighted passage reads, “catch crash lightnin’ did arc through me bones hand cannons.” This indicates another activity for you to do, the Ketchcrash. You will need to participate in a specific way, with your Guardian using their Arc Subclass, and you will need to have a Hand Cannon equipped. You do not need to have a specific one or even use it. You only need to equip the weapon.

Step 4

For the fourth step, another series of text will be available on the quest tab for Cryptic Quatrains III. The highlighted text is, “atlas crude cipher two beacons.” You will need to go into the Captain’s Atlas to activate the Crude Cipher you picked up from Cryptic Quatrains I and Cryptic Quatrains II and activate them.

Step 5

After activating those in the Captain’s Atlas, the next piece of text breaks down the order you need to place them. The highlighted text reads, dusk left, light right, salvation center.” This breaks down the order for you to place the three sigils in your Captain’s Atlas. The correct order is going to be Dusk, Salvation, and Light. This will lead you to a specific location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 6

After you’ve learned about the cipher, there’s another riddle passage detailing your next destination. The text is, “cosmo shore, forgotten vessel that point to sea, mast.” The riddle is nudging you to the Cosmodrome, where you will need to make your way to the Forgotten Shore. You need to find the ship at the location and head to the mast. There are multiple ships in this region, but the one you’re looking for is the only one pointed directly at the ocean. It’s next to the Veles Labyrinth Lost Sector.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the location, there will be a green mark next to the mast you can interact with to make it to the final step in the Cryptic Quatrains III quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 7

This will be the final step in this quest, which comes wrapped up in a riddle. The highlighted text is, “cave stream joins its mother, pillars of three, treasure.” Thankfully, you will not have to move far from the previous step. In this same area, to the left of the Forgotten Shore slop entrance, there will be a small cave on the cliff with three pillars standing in front of them. Immediately inside the cave is another green mark you can interact with and dig up treasure. This will complete the quest and give you plenty of loot and the Charge of Light vehicle.