All Cyberpunk 2077 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades – visuals, ray tracing, frame rates

Cyberpunk 2077’s patch version 1.5 brings the long awaited current-generation support. While the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S had some tweaks running under a backwards compatibility layer, they were still limited by the last-gen SDK.

Now that it’s almost here, what upgrades can you expect when you load up the shiny new console version of Cyberpunk 2077?

Visual and performance upgrades

Cyberpunk 2077 offers both a performance mode that targets 60 FPS and a ray tracing mode with a 30 FPS cap. These only apply to the PS5 and Series X versions. The Series S is capped at 30 FPS with a dynamic 1440p resolution without ray tracing support.

Moving onto the beefier consoles, the performance mode is straightforward, offering a dynamic 4K resolution that scales to hold onto that target. The ray tracing mode adds ray traced local light shadows to the mix. CD Projekt Red’s patch notes also state that there are, “various visual quality improvements” in this mode, however, specifics weren’t detailed.

We can likely expect a broad increase to general settings across the board to more closely match the higher PC presets. With that said, CD Projekt Red did disclose that only the current-gen console and PC versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are getting improved crowd reactions along with this update.

Additional enhancements

In addition to the visual and performance upgrades, the PlayStation 5 version gets DualSense support, making use of the controller’s adaptive triggers. 3D audio is also being added to the PS5 version for the first time. Spatial audio had already been added to all Xbox consoles so no changes are being made on that front.