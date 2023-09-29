Cyberpunk 2077: Can You Save Alex in Phantom Liberty?

There are several new characters you can meet in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion. These notable characters will be working alongside you, or even against you, throughout the narrative, and one of the new characters you can meet is Alex. She was on Solomon Reed’s previous team when they operated with the FIA, and she’s been undercover in Dogtown, working as a bartender.

As you progress through the Phantom Liberty story, the choices you make dictate the consequences that happen. There’s a point where Alex is along with antagonist Kurk Hansen, and it’s her goal to take him out during the Firestarter Mission. However, if things go a certain way, she can die. Is there a way you can save Alex in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty?

How to Save Alex From Dying in Phantom Liberty

Screenshot by Gamepur

The moment where you have to decide if Alex lives or dies in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion is during the Firestarter mission. Here, you and Alex will pretend to be a pair of NetRunners going to Kurt Hansen’s stadium to finalize their deal. Here, your character has a critical choice to make with Songbird. You can choose to side with Songbird, and help her escape, or you can side with Reed, stopping Songbird from escaping.

If you pick siding with Songbird, Alex lives between the two options. You can watch her fight against Kurt Hansen from your spot, and she smashes against the window, screaming at Reed that you and Songbird are trying to escape. For the rest of Phantom Liberty, this will be the last time you see Alex until you reach the end of this expansion in Cyberpunk 2077, and you meet up with Alex again at her bar.

However, if you side with Reed, Songbird freaks out. She reaches past the Blackwall and tries to use it against you when you use Reed’s ICEBreaker program on her, causing the stadium to flip out. When this happens, Hansen sees what’s going on and jumps on Alex while she’s in disguise, killing her. You’ll then face off against Hansen, and you have to fight him, which Reed urges you to do, as he just took out Alex.

Siding with Songbird is a better idea for those keen to see Alex make it to the end of Cyberpunk 2077. Even if you break Reed’s trust, you’ll protect Alex, and there’s a possibility all three of you can make it out alive by the end of the expansion.