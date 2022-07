All Danganronpa character birthdays and star signs

Danganronpa is a series of visual novel games originally created by Kazutaka Kodaka and released by Spike Chunsoft. The first game in the series was released in 2010 in Japan, with the sequel released in 2012 in Japan and 2013 globally. Finally, the third game was released in 2017. The collection of ports for the Nintendo Switch was released in late 2021, collecting all of the previous games under the title Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp. Along with the games, the franchise had expanded to manga, novels, and even a stage-play, spin-off adaptations, and anime series.

With three mainline games featuring a multitude of characters — which you will naturally aim to murder over the course of each game — many will wonder what their birthdays and zodiac signs might be. This guide has three tables with answers to those burning topics, one for each game in the Danganronpa series.

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc birthdays

Character name Birthday Zodiac sign Leon Kuwata January 3 Capricorn Makoto Naegi February 5 Aquarius Touko Fukawa March 3 Pisces Chihiro Fujisaki March 14 Pisces Aoi Asahina April 24 Taurus Byakuya Togami May 5 Taurus Mondo Oowada June 9 Gemini Sayaka Maizono July 7 Cancer Yasuhiro Hagakure July 25 Leo Kiyotaka Ishimaru August 31 Virgo Sakura Oogami September 13 Virgo Kyoko Kirigiri October 6 Libra Celestia Ludenberg November 23 Sagittarius Junko Enoshima December 24 Capricorn Mukuro Ikusaba December 24 Capricorn Hifumi Yamada December 31 Capricorn

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair birthdays

Character name Birthday Zodiac sign Hajime Hinata January 1 Capricorn Nekomaru Nidai February 22 Pisces Hiyoko Saionji March 9 Pisces Chiaki Nanami March 14 Pisces Mahiru Koizumi April 24 Taurus Nagito Komaeda April 28 Taurus Mikan Tsumiki May 12 Taurus Kazuichi Souda June 19 Cancer Peko Pekoyama June 30 Cancer Akane Owari July 15 Cancer Fuyuhiko Kuzuryuu August 16 Leo Teruteru Hanamura September 2 Virgo Sonia Nevermind October 13 Libra Ibuki Mioda November 27 Sagittarius Gundam Tanaka December 14 Sagittarius

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony birthdays