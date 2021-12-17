December is always a big month for Pokémon Go as the mobile game finishes off the year, ushering in the next phase of significant events and seasons. To cap it off, the annual December 2021 Community Day brings back plenty of Pokémon from the previous events that have been held throughout the year. In addition, there are several Pokémon from Community Days in 2020 reappearing simultaneously, allowing you to capture some of the Pokémon you may have missed. This guide covers all December 2021 Community Day Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

The December 2021 Community Day will be from December 18 to 19, with benefits occurring from December 17 to 20. These are all Pokémon that you can capture and where you can catch them.

All wild December 2021 Community Day Pokémon

These Pokémon have a chance to appear in the wild during the December 2021 Community Day event.

Duskull

Eevee

Fletchling

Gible

Machop

Oshawott

Roselia

Shinx

Snivy

Swablu

Tepig

All egg December 2021 Community Day Pokémon

These Pokémon have a chance to appear from the 2 km eggs that you hatch during the December 2021 Community Day event.

Abra

Budew

Charmander

Elekid

Gastly

Magby

Magikarp

Piplup

Porygon

Rhyhorn

Seedot

Weedle

All Raid December 2021 Community Day Pokémon

These Pokémon have a chance to appear in raids during the December 2021 Community Day event.