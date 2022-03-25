All Doughnut locations in A Trip to Alivel Mall in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

One of the hidden missions in A Trip to Alivel Mall is to eat four doughnuts. Seems simple, right? Well, sadly they’re pretty well hidden, requiring you to carefully map out every corner of the stage just to stuff your Kirby with these four delectable treats. Or you could read this guide and save yourself some headache. Here’s all of the doughnut locations in A Trip to Alivel Mall in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first doughnut is located in the long hallway behind some boxes, and is shown in the article header image. The second doughnut is a little tricky to find — during the part where the four conveyor belts are feeding into each other, head to the bottom right corner and activate the secret switch. The doughnut will appear and move around the area — it’s pictured above.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third doughnut can be found in the second food court, after you’ve chosen the correct path (Cake hallway across from the Hamburger hallway.) Head to the left, but don’t exit the room yet — jump on the table with the sleeping Beast, and follow the trail to the doughnut.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth and final doughnut is located near the exit of the stage. Instead of exiting, head to the right and climb up the ladder. The doughnut is far to the left on this balcony, guarded by a lone hunter. With that, you have earned yourself another Waddle Dee.