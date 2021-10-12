All Burenia Energy Tank locations in Metroid Dread

Samus Aran can’t drown in Metroid Dread, but that doesn’t make the waters of Burenia any less dangerous. If you want to survive the swimming enemies and other dangers of the region, you’re going to want more health. Energy Tanks can help you out – each one increases your energy by 99.

You can also find Energy Parts in Burenia’s waters. For every four of these, you’ll get another full Tank. If you’re ready to go deep-sea diving for more energy, we’ll show you where to find all of these treasures.

Energy Part #1 | Requirements: Spider Magnet, Flash Shift

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the Flash Shift ability, you’ll start making your way up from the underwater room at the base of Burenia. You probably saw this Energy Part on the way down, but the breakaway part of the floor prevented you from reaching it. With the Flash Shift, you can zip right over those blocks, cling to the magnetic wall via the Spider Magnet, and reach the Part above.

Energy Part #2 | Requirements: Speed Booster

Screenshot by Gamepur

Between the two trams from Dairon is a hallway with a powerful fan. Charge up your Speed Booster while running against the wind to break through and reach the Part.

This guide is a work in progress. Check back soon for updates!