All Ferenia Energy Tank locations in Metroid Dread

As you explore Planet ZDR, you’ll find yourself in Ferenia, a region composed of massive Chozo ruins. This enemy base is swarming with enemies (not unlike other areas), so you’re going to want to boost your health to increase your odds of survival. Energy Tanks do just that – each one is another 99 energy to add to your maximum health.

You can also find Energy Parts in Metroid Dread. Every four of these creates a full Energy Tank, a lot like The Legend of Zelda’s Heart Pieces. Here’s how to find all the Parts and whole Tanks in Ferenia.

Ferenia Energy Part #1 | Requirements: Morph Ball, Bombs

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is found in a room adjacent to the southeastern Save Station. Head there, defeat or dodge the laser bot, and enter the Morph Ball tunnel to drop through the Pitfall Blocks. You’ll see the Energy Part in the lower part of the room; roll in and drop a Bomb to reach it.

This guide is a work in progress. Check back soon for updates!