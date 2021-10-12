All Artaria Energy Tank locations in Metroid Dread

Artaria may be the very first region in Metroid Dread, but that doesn’t mean it’s not dangerous. Samus Aran begins her adventure with a measly 99 energy, so you’re definitely going to want to increase it.

Energy Tanks will do the trick, as each one gives you another 99 energy. You can also find Energy Parts – every four of these makes one whole Energy Tank. If you want to find them all in Artaria, we’ve got you covered.

Energy Tank #1 | Requirements: Charge Beam

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step one, you’ll need the Charge Beam – here’s how to get it. Once you’re armed with that, return to the very beginning chambers of the game. Head through the caverns, all the way to the right, to find a Charge Beam door. Go through it, jump atop the next platform, then slide through the narrow opening to find the tank inside the small alcove.

Energy Part #1 | Requirements: Morph Ball

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Energy Part is found in the room adjacent to the northwest Save Station – you’ll see it in the ceiling. Jump up and roll over with your Morph Ball to get it.

This guide is a work in progress. Check back soon for updates!