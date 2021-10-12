All Cataris Energy Tank locations in Metroid Dread

Cataris is Planet ZDR’s fiery region. You’ll find lava chambers all throughout Metroid Dread, but they’re concentrated in Cataris. With all that heat, you’re going to want to increase Samus Aran’s durability with Energy Tanks. Each one raises your maximum health by 99.

You can also find Energy Parts, and every four of those makes one whole Tank – think Hearts Pieces from The Legend of Zelda. If you want to find all the Tanks and Parts in Cataris, we’ve got you covered.

Energy Part #1 | Requirements: Charge Beam, Spider Magnet

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get this part once you’ve drained the lava from the north-central section of the map. From the Save Station northeast of the EMMI Zone, head into the room on the right. Use the Spider Magnet ability to climb up and shoot the hidden blocks out of your way. Go through the Charge Beam door at the top to enter the area that used to be filled with lava. Follow the path as it loops around then slide through the narrow gap to grab the Energy Part you likely saw earlier when draining the lava.

Energy Tank #1 | Requirements: Spider Magnet, Phantom Cloak

Screenshot by Gamepur

Don’t leave the area yet! On your way out, make sure you jump up to the Spider Magnet wall to pull down a platform that’s blocking the path above. Now exit the way you came and start following the path upwards. Use the Phantom Cloak ability to slip through the Sensor Door, and you’ll be in the passage with the now-accessible Energy Tank.

This guide is a work in progress. Check back soon for updates!