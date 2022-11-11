Genshin Impact – Nilotpala Cup: Debut Match quest guide

Nilotpala Cup: Debut Match is one of the event quests in Genshin Impact’s Fabulous Fungus Frenzy. This one will see players compete in the tournament with their team of Fungi at last, hopefully seeing off their first opponent and qualifying for the remainder. Here’s what you need to know.

Go to the Nilotpala Cup arena and participate in the competition

Screenshot by Gamepur

This quest follows on from the first Fabulous Fungus Frenzy quest, “The Most Fantastic Tournament You’ve Never Heard Of?” Following its completion, you’ll need to wait until the following morning (8 AM – 10 AM) before returning to the Nilotpala Cup arena in Port Ormos to continue on your mission.

On your arrival, you’ll see a short cutscene with the organizers Eichingen and Kautilya, and also spot the Electro-charged Cyno. Afterwards, approach the bulletin board in the area to commence your very first Fungi battle of the tournament.

Defeat your opponents

Screenshot by Gamepur

In your first battle of the contest, you’ll face off against the brash and condescending Ajilenakh Dash. She’ll have a team of four Fungi to face off against yours, with her Dendro Fungus as the main contender. It helps to have completed the new Day 2 Fungus Capture challenges, as one of the new Fungi you can capture is a Pyro Fungus which should make short work of Ajilenakh Dash’s Dendro Fungus. Your Hydro Fungus Bongo-Head is a mandatory party member for this fight, so use its healing abilities when necessary and pick up Plauditory Protections when they appear to continue using your Fungi’s special abilities.

Talk to Yae Miko

Upon winning your match and leaving the arena, you’ll bump into Yae Miko and Layla, who will share their own experiences of the tournament and suggest heading elsewhere for some special Fungi training. In the next scene, you’ll discover that you can befriend your Fungi even without the use of the Wisdom Orb, and everyone will spend some time bonding with their shroom pals.

Look for the source of the cry for help

Screenshot by Gamepur

Towards the end of the cutscene, you’ll hear a cry for help. Head over towards it — you can use the Four-Leaf Sigil to quickly grapple to the location. On arrival, you’ll find the kids safe and sound thanks to the nearby Haniyyah. She’ll tell you her plans for when she wins the tournament — using the power of the Wisdom Orb to wipe out all the Fungi for good.

Return to the Nilotpala Cup Arena

On parting ways with Haniyyah, you’ll reunite with Yae Miko and Layla, who suggest returning to Port Ormos to find out what to expect in the later stages of the tournament now all the qualifiers have concluded. Head to the location, fast-travelling if desired, to discover who your next opponent will be. There are 32 competitors left, and your next face-off will be against none other than Yae Miko’s protégé, Souka.