Even though Chrome has overtaken the Fortnite island, Jones is still determined to figure out what’s been going on. He’s working alongside Amie to find out how to tackle everything involving Chrome, and you can help these two out through the Paradise missions. One of the objectives have you collect Chrome Anomalies by destroying Chrome objects. Here’s what you need to know about how to destroy Chrome objects and collect Chrome Anomalies in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

The best way to destroy Chrome objects and collect Chrome Anomalies in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4

There were specific objects we had to hit for Chrome Anomalies to drop when we were trying to complete this quest objective. We made our way over to the east side of the Herald’s Sanctum, alongside the beach, and began to use our harvesting tool on the trees and the lamp posts. Unfortunately, none of these seemed to drop the Chrome Anomalies we were looking for, but they dropped plenty of Chrome Splashes. It wasn’t until we started hitting the larger structures that the Chrome Anomalies began to fall, and we could collect them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We tried it a few more times on trees and plants, but the large structures covered in Chrome were the best for us. We did not attempt to use a Chrome Splash on a building and then harvest it using our harvesting tool to see if this also worked, but this could be a good way to gather up your five Chrome Anomalies to complete this quest.

Before landing on the map, we recommend trying to find a location covered in Chrome to quickly gather up these items. It can take multiple swings to bring down these walls, and you don’t want another player to find you while you’re busy doing some work for Amie and Jones.