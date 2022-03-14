The Festival of Colors 2022 event has arrived to Pokémon Go. With it, you’ll be able to catch a variety of Pokémon, along with Oricorio, a Pokémon with four unique forms you can find worldwide. During the Festival of Colors event, from March 15 to 20, there will be a variety of Field Research tasks for you to grab from Poké Stops and Gym dials. This guide covers all Festival of Colors 2022 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

These tasks will no longer be available following the Festival of Colors 2022 event. Make sure to grab them while they’re around.

All Festival of Colors 2022 Field Research tasks and rewards

These are all of the Festival of Colors 2022 Field Research tasks and your rewards for completing them.

Catch 3 Grass-type Pokémon – 20 Mega Venusaur energy

Catch 3 Fire-type Pokémon – 20 Mega Charizard energy

Catch 3 Water-type Pokémon – 20 Mega Blastoise energy

Catch 8 different species of Pokémon – Sunny, Rainy, Stormy, or Standard Castform encounter

Hatch an egg – Alolan Grimer encounter

These are all of the field tasks you can find during the event. You will only be able to hold onto three of them at a time before you need to remove one or complete it to grab another.