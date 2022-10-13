All Festival of Lights 2022 event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

With the return of the Festival of Lights 2022 event to Pokémon Go, there are more opportunities to encounter exclusive Pokémon during the festivities. It won’t be a long event, but it’s a good time to encounter the featured Pokémon, Morelull, among other Pokémon that are sure to light up your PokéDex, such as Galarian Ponyta, Magmar, and Dedenne. A good way to find these Pokémon is to encounter them through the exclusive Field Research tasks for the event.

All event-exclusive Festival of Lights 2022 Field Research tasks and rewards

The event-exclusive Field Research events you find in Pokémon Go are only available while the event is happening. The Festival of Lights 2022, the event will occur from October 14 to 17 in your local area. You can find every Field Research tab in the Today View tab while playing the game, and the event-exclusive tasks should have a distinct highlight around them, showing they are tied to the current or previous events. You can hold on to these for as long as you want and still receive the rewards, but you can only hold at least three at a time from PokéStops or Gyms.

These are all the event-exclusive Festival of Lights 2022 Field Research tasks and the rewards you’ll receive for completing them.

Catch five Pokémon – Chinchou encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon – Blitzle encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon – Morelull encounter

Power up your Pokémon five times – Dedenne encounter

Hatch an egg – Galarian Ponyta

Send five gifts to friends and add a sticker to each of them – Electabuzz or a Magmar encounter

Several of these tasks are relatively straightforward and should offer you some excellent rewards. Morelull is likely the most sought-after of these Pokémon, alongside Galarian Ponyta, Electabuzz, and Magmar.