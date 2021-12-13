Can you catch a shiny Magmar in Pokémon Go?

Magmar is one of the many Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Go. You can typically find this Pokémon in the wild, but frequently it has an increased chance of spawning during specific events occurring in the mobile game. During these specific events or in the wild, do you have an opportunity to encounter a shiny Magmar? Unfortunately, not every shiny version is in Pokémon Go. Here’s what we know about shiny Magmar.

We can confirm that you have a chance of catching a shiny Magmar nearly every time you encounter this Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Magmar is one of the original 150 Pokémon from the series. Back in February 2021, there was the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event, and it unlocked all of the original Kanto region Pokémon shiny forms, ensuring Magmar’s would always be available moving forward throughout the game’s lifetime. If you find a Magmar in the wild or receive one as a reward, there’s a chance you might receive a shiny version.

For Magmar’s Community Day on December 14, the Pokémon has an increased spawn rate from 6 PM to 7 PM in your local timezone. However, that doesn’t mean the Pokémon has an increased chance to be shiny. You merely have more chance to find a shiny Magmar during this brief window. If you’re on the hunt for one, it’s a good opportunity to try and add one to your collection.