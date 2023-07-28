All Final Fantasy XIV Version 7.0 Changes: New Gear, Jobs, Recipes, Level Cap, & More

The next major Final Fantasy XIV expansion is called Dawntrail, which will arrive in Summer 2024. When this happens, the game will go through a major update, Version 7.0, and there are numerous changes that have been set to arrive with this expansion and update.

Some of the notable things arriving with Final Fantasy XIV’s Version 7.0 are a wealth of new gear, new Jobs, multiple crafting recipes, an increased level cap, and a new graphical update. Here’s everything you need to know about Final Fantasy XIV’s 7.0 Update.

Image via Square Enix

The major thing arriving with Dawntrail will be a graphical update. This will apply to all Final Fantasy XIV, regardless of whether they purchase the expansion update. The team has shared videos and visual side-by-side comparisons to show the new engine, ensuring that players will continue to recognize their characters and that the changes are not too dramatic.

Image via Square Enix

The team did share that the system requirements will be changing. We’ve listed these changes below, but they’re not too different from what is already expected from Final Fantasy XIV players on PC. The team will continue to support PlayStation 4 consoles.

It has been revealed that two new Jobs will be available in the 7.0 Update and alongside Dawntrail. These two classes will be DPS Jobs. One will be a ranged magical DPS, and the other will be a melee DPS.

Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV 7.0 Level Cap Increase

It has been announced that all players who purchase Dawntrail will be working towards a new level cap. The level cap will increase from 90 to 100, finally entering the triple digits. Final Fantasy XIV players can expect to work through this cap through the main story.

Image via Square Enix

A new variety of gear will arrive with Dawntrail. The gear will be unlocked as players progress through the main story and complete the various dungeons scattered throughout the game. We have not seen any of this gear, but we expect to hear more details closer to the expected release date for Dawntrail in 2024.

Alongside the level cap increase for all Final Fantasy XIV players, all crafters will receive new recipes with this level cap. This will accompany much of the gear that will arrive with Dawntrail, and we’ll learn more about this later. Much of it was hinted at in Final Fantasy XIV Fest Fest 2023.