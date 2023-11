All Fortnite OG Season Weapon Stats

Weapons are a huge part of every Fortnite season, and the Fortnite OG Season will have plenty of returning favorites making their way to the battle royale. Each of these weapons has a unique stat attached to them, alongside their rarity.

For any Fortnite player who wants to make sure they have the best weapon in their arsenal, it’s important to break down all the weapon damages and take them into account. Some are clearly better than others, but it does boil down the player’s skill, and opportunity to take a shot. Here’s what you need to know about all weapon stats for Fortnite’s OG Season.

Every Weapon Stat in Fortnite OG Season

Image via Epic Games

How weapon rotations will work during Fortnite’s OG Season will be slightly different than previous seasons. From what we can tell, it looks like every week, a new series of weapons will appear, and that likely means certain weapons will disappear. These rotations should give you a chance to switch out some of your favorites with others. However, again, despite one weapon having more damage than another, it all comes down to the player using these weapons.

These are the stats for everyone weapon you can find during Fortnite’s OG Season.

Bolt Action Sniper Rifle

Common

Player Damage (Close Range): 99.0 (247.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 99.0 (247.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 99.0 (247.5 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 5.5 (Controller Recoil: 2.75)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.0 (Controller Recoil: 0.0)

Ammo Count: 1

Fire Rate: 0.75

Reload Time: 3.3 Seconds

Uncommon

Player Damage (Close Range): 105.0 (262.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 105.0 (262.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 105.0 (262.5 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 5.25 (Controller Recoil: 2.625)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.0 (Controller Recoil: 0.0)

Ammo Count: 1

Fire Rate: 0.75

Reload Time: 3.15 Seconds

Rare

Player Damage (Close Range): 110.0 (275.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 110.0 (275.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 110.0 (275.0 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 5.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.5)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.0 (Controller Recoil: 0.0)

Ammo Count: 1

Fire Rate: 0.75

Reload Time: 3.0 Seconds

Epic

Player Damage (Close Range): 121.0 (302.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 121.0 (302.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 121.0 (302.5 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 4.5 (Controller Recoil: 2.25)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.0 (Controller Recoil: 0.0)

Ammo Count: 1

Fire Rate: 0.75

Reload Time: 2.35 Seconds

Legendary

Player Damage (Close Range): 116.0 (290.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 116.0 (290.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 116.0 (290.0 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 4.75 (Controller Recoil: 2.375)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.0 (Controller Recoil: 0.0)

Ammo Count: 1

Fire Rate: 0.75

Reload Time: 2.5 Seconds

Burst Assault Rifle

Common

Player Damage (Close Range): 23.0 (34.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 21.85 (32.775000000000006 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 20.7 (31.049999999999997 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 2.75 (Controller Recoil: 2.2)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.4 (Controller Recoil: 0.2)

Ammo Count: 30

Fire Rate: 1.75

Reload Time: 2.75 Seconds

Uncommon

Player Damage (Close Range): 24.0 (36.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 22.8 (34.2 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 21.6 (32.400000000000006 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 2.625 (Controller Recoil: 2.1)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.4 (Controller Recoil: 0.2)

Ammo Count: 30

Fire Rate: 1.75

Reload Time: 2.625 Seconds

Rare

Player Damage (Close Range): 25.0 (37.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 23.75 (35.625 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 22.5 (33.75 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 2.5 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.4 (Controller Recoil: 0.2)

Ammo Count: 30

Fire Rate: 1.75

Reload Time: 2.5 Seconds

Epic

Player Damage (Close Range): 26.0 (39.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 24.7 (37.05 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 23.4 (35.099999999999994 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 2.375 (Controller Recoil: 1.9000000000000001)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.4 (Controller Recoil: 0.2)

Ammo Count: 30

Fire Rate: 1.75

Reload Time: 2.375 Seconds

Legendary

Player Damage (Close Range): 28.0 (42.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 26.6 (39.900000000000006 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 25.2 (37.8 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 2.25 (Controller Recoil: 1.8)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.4 (Controller Recoil: 0.2)

Ammo Count: 30

Fire Rate: 1.75

Reload Time: 2.25 Seconds

Combat Shotgun

Common

Player Damage (Close Range): 51.0 (76.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 30.6 (45.900000000000006 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 25.5 (38.25 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 4.4 (Controller Recoil: 3.3000000000000003)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 8

Fire Rate: 1.7

Reload Time: 5.7926 Seconds

Uncommon

Player Damage (Close Range): 54.0 (81.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 32.400000000000006 (48.60000000000001 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 27.0 (40.5 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 4.2 (Controller Recoil: 3.1500000000000004)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 8

Fire Rate: 1.7

Reload Time: 5.5293 Seconds

Rare

Player Damage (Close Range): 57.0 (85.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 34.2 (51.300000000000004 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 28.5 (42.75 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 4.0 (Controller Recoil: 3.0)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 8

Fire Rate: 1.7

Reload Time: 5.266 Seconds

Epic

Player Damage (Close Range): 60.0 (90.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 36.0 (54.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 30.0 (45.0 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 3.8 (Controller Recoil: 2.8499999999999996)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 8

Fire Rate: 1.7

Reload Time: 5.0027 Seconds

Legendary

Player Damage (Close Range): 63.0 (94.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 37.8 (56.699999999999996 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 31.5 (47.25 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 3.6 (Controller Recoil: 2.7)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 8

Fire Rate: 1.7

Reload Time: 4.7394 Seconds

Double Barrel Shotgun

Common

Player Damage (Close Range): 98.0 (122.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 63.7 (79.625 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 49.0 (61.25 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 5.5 (Controller Recoil: 4.125)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 2

Fire Rate: 1.9

Reload Time: 3.3 Seconds

Uncommon

Player Damage (Close Range): 104.0 (130.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 67.6 (84.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 52.0 (65.0 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 5.25 (Controller Recoil: 3.9375)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 2

Fire Rate: 1.9

Reload Time: 3.15 Seconds

Rare

Player Damage (Close Range): 109.0 (136.25 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 70.85 (88.5625 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 54.5 (68.125 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 5.0 (Controller Recoil: 3.75)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 2

Fire Rate: 1.9

Reload Time: 3.0 Seconds

Epic

Player Damage (Close Range): 114.0 (142.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 74.1 (92.625 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 57.0 (71.25 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 4.75 (Controller Recoil: 3.5625)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 2

Fire Rate: 1.9

Reload Time: 2.85 Seconds

Legendary

Player Damage (Close Range): 120.0 (150.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 78.0 (97.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 60.0 (75.0 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 4.5 (Controller Recoil: 3.375)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 2

Fire Rate: 1.9

Reload Time: 2.7 Seconds

Drum Shotgun

Common

Player Damage (Close Range): 57.599999999999994 (72.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 57.599999999999994 (72.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 28.799999999999997 (36.0 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 6.6 (Controller Recoil: 4.949999999999999)

Horizontal Recoil: 1.25 (Controller Recoil: 1.25)

Ammo Count: 12

Fire Rate: 3.0

Reload Time: 3.85 Seconds

Uncommon

Player Damage (Close Range): 60.0 (75.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 60.0 (75.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 30.0 (37.5 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 6.3 (Controller Recoil: 4.725)

Horizontal Recoil: 1.25 (Controller Recoil: 1.25)

Ammo Count: 12

Fire Rate: 3.0

Reload Time: 3.675 Seconds

Rare

Player Damage (Close Range): 63.599999999999994 (79.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 63.599999999999994 (79.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 31.799999999999997 (39.75 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 6.0 (Controller Recoil: 4.5)

Horizontal Recoil: 1.25 (Controller Recoil: 1.25)

Ammo Count: 12

Fire Rate: 3.0

Reload Time: 3.5 Seconds

Epic

Player Damage (Close Range): 67.19999999999999 (83.99999999999999 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 67.19999999999999 (83.99999999999999 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 33.599999999999994 (41.99999999999999 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 5.7 (Controller Recoil: 4.275)

Horizontal Recoil: 1.25 (Controller Recoil: 1.25)

Ammo Count: 12

Fire Rate: 3.0

Reload Time: 3.325 Seconds

Legendary

Player Damage (Close Range): 69.6 (87.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 69.6 (87.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 34.8 (43.5 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 5.4 (Controller Recoil: 4.050000000000001)

Horizontal Recoil: 1.25 (Controller Recoil: 1.25)

Ammo Count: 12

Fire Rate: 3.0

Reload Time: 3.15 Seconds

Heavy Shotgun

Common

Player Damage (Close Range): 63.0 (157.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 40.949999999999996 (102.37499999999999 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 18.27 (45.675 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 9.9 (Controller Recoil: 7.425000000000001)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 7

Fire Rate: 1.0

Reload Time: 6.875 Seconds

Uncommon

Player Damage (Close Range): 67.0 (167.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 43.550000000000004 (108.87500000000001 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 19.43 (48.575 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 9.45 (Controller Recoil: 7.0874999999999995)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 7

Fire Rate: 1.0

Reload Time: 6.5625 Seconds

Rare

Player Damage (Close Range): 70.0 (175.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 45.5 (113.75 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 20.299999999999997 (50.74999999999999 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 9.0 (Controller Recoil: 6.75)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 7

Fire Rate: 1.0

Reload Time: 6.25 Seconds

Epic

Player Damage (Close Range): 74.0 (185.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 48.099999999999994 (120.24999999999999 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 21.46 (53.650000000000006 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 8.55 (Controller Recoil: 6.4125000000000005)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 7

Fire Rate: 1.0

Reload Time: 5.9375 Seconds

Legendary

Player Damage (Close Range): 77.0 (192.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 50.05 (125.125 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 22.330000000000002 (55.825 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 8.1 (Controller Recoil: 6.074999999999999)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 7

Fire Rate: 1.0

Reload Time: 5.625 Seconds

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Rare

Player Damage (Close Range): 120.0 (300.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 120.0 (300.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 120.0 (300.0 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 10.0 (Controller Recoil: 5.0)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 1

Fire Rate: 0.64

Reload Time: 4.0 Seconds

Epic

Player Damage (Close Range): 132.0 (330.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 132.0 (330.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 132.0 (330.0 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 9.0 (Controller Recoil: 4.5)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 1

Fire Rate: 0.64

Reload Time: 3.6 Seconds

Legendary

Player Damage (Close Range): 126.0 (315.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 126.0 (315.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 126.0 (315.0 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 9.5 (Controller Recoil: 4.75)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 1

Fire Rate: 0.64

Reload Time: 3.8 Seconds

Hunting Rifle

Uncommon

Player Damage (Close Range): 86.0 (215.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 86.0 (215.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 86.0 (215.0 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 5.25 (Controller Recoil: 2.625)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.0 (Controller Recoil: 0.0)

A0mmo Count: 1

Fire Rate: 0.8

Reload Time: 1.89 Seconds

Rare

Player Damage (Close Range): 91.0 (227.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 91.0 (227.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 91.0 (227.5 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 5.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.5)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.0 (Controller Recoil: 0.0)

Ammo Count: 1 Fire Rate: 0.8

Reload Time: 1.8 Seconds

Epic

Player Damage (Close Range): 96.0 (240.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 96.0 (240.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 96.0 (240.0 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 4.75 (Controller Recoil: 2.375)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.0 (Controller Recoil: 0.0)

Ammo Count: 1

Fire Rate: 0.8

Reload Time: 1.71 Seconds

Legendary

Player Damage (Close Range): 100.0 (250.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 100.0 (250.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 100.0 (250.0 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 4.5 (Controller Recoil: 2.25)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.0 (Controller Recoil: 0.0)

Ammo Count: 1

Fire Rate: 0.8

Reload Time: 1.62 Seconds

Pump Shotgun

Common

Player Damage (Close Range): 92.0 (161.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 55.199999999999996 (96.6 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 32.2 (56.35000000000001 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 9.72 (Controller Recoil: 7.290000000000001)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 5

Fire Rate: 0.7

Reload Time: 4.752 Seconds

Uncommon

Player Damage (Close Range): 100.0 (175.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 60.0 (105.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 35.0 (61.25 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 9.0 (Controller Recoil: 6.75)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 5

Fire Rate: 0.7

Reload Time: 4.4 Seconds

Rare

Player Damage (Close Range): 108.0 (189.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 64.80000000000001 (113.40000000000002 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 37.8 (66.14999999999999 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 8.28 (Controller Recoil: 6.209999999999999)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 5

Fire Rate: 0.7

Reload Time: 4.048 Seconds

Epic

Player Damage (Close Range): 116.0 (203.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 69.6 (121.79999999999998 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 40.599999999999994 (71.04999999999998 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 7.56 (Controller Recoil: 5.67)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 5

Fire Rate: 0.7

Reload Time: 3.696 Seconds

Legendary

Player Damage (Close Range): 124.0 (217.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 74.4 (130.20000000000002 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 43.4 (75.95 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 6.84 (Controller Recoil: 5.13)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 5

Fire Rate: 0.7

Reload Time: 3.344 Seconds

Semi Auto Sniper Rifle

Uncommon

Player Damage (Close Range): 97.0 (242.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 97.0 (242.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 97.0 (242.5 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 4.0375 (Controller Recoil: 2.01875)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.0 (Controller Recoil: 0.0)

Ammo Count: 10

Fire Rate: 1.2

Reload Time: 2.47 Seconds

Rare

Player Damage (Close Range): 101.0 (252.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 101.0 (252.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 101.0 (252.5 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 3.825 (Controller Recoil: 1.9125)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.0 (Controller Recoil: 0.0)

Ammo Count: 10

Fire Rate: 1.2

Reload Time: 2.34 Seconds

Epic

Player Damage (Close Range): 100.0 (250.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 100.0 (250.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 100.0 (250.0 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 4.0375 (Controller Recoil: 2.01875)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.0 (Controller Recoil: 0.0)

Ammo Count: 10

Fire Rate: 1.2

Reload Time: 2.47 Seconds

Legendary

Player Damage (Close Range): 105.0 (262.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 105.0 (262.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 105.0 (262.5 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 3.825 (Controller Recoil: 1.9125)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.0 (Controller Recoil: 0.0)

Ammo Count: 10

Fire Rate: 1.2

Reload Time: 2.34 Seconds

Suppressed Sniper Rifle

Rare

Player Damage (Close Range): 105.0 (262.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 105.0 (262.5 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 105.0 (262.5 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 5.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.5)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.0 (Controller Recoil: 0.0)

Ammo Count: 1

Fire Rate: 0.75

Reload Time: 2.0 Seconds

Epic

Player Damage (Close Range): 110.0 (275.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 110.0 (275.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 110.0 (275.0 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 4.75 (Controller Recoil: 2.375)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.0 (Controller Recoil: 0.0)

Ammo Count: 1

Fire Rate: 0.75

Reload Time: 1.9 Seconds

Legendary

Player Damage (Close Range): 116.0 (290.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 116.0 (290.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 116.0 (290.0 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 4.5 (Controller Recoil: 2.25)

Horizontal Recoil: 0.0 (Controller Recoil: 0.0)

Ammo Count: 1

Fire Rate: 0.75

Reload Time: 1.8 Seconds

Tactical Shotgun

Common

Player Damage (Close Range): 72.0 (108.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 43.2 (64.80000000000001 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 18.0 (27.0 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 4.4 (Controller Recoil: 3.3000000000000003)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 8

Fire Rate: 1.5

Reload Time: 6.27 Seconds

Uncommon

Player Damage (Close Range): 76.0 (114.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 45.599999999999994 (68.39999999999999 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 19.0 (28.5 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 4.2 (Controller Recoil: 3.1500000000000004)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 8

Fire Rate: 1.5

Reload Time: 5.985 Seconds

Rare

Player Damage (Close Range): 80.0 (120.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 48.0 (72.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 20.0 (30.0 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 4.0 (Controller Recoil: 3.0)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 8

Fire Rate: 1.5

Reload Time: 5.7 Seconds

Epic

Player Damage (Close Range): 84.0 (126.0 Headshot)

Player Damage (Mid Range): 50.4 (75.6 Headshot)

Player Damage (Long Range): 21.0 (31.5 Headshot)

Vertical Recoil: 3.8 (Controller Recoil: 2.8499999999999996)

Horizontal Recoil: 2.0 (Controller Recoil: 2.0)

Ammo Count: 8

Fire Rate: 1.5

Reload Time: 5.415 Seconds

Legendary