Fortnite OG Season Weapon Pool: All New, Returning & Vaulted Weapons
The arrival of Fortnite’s OG Season means several weapons are vaulted, and there are multiple returning weapons for you to grab.
The Fortnite OG Season will see the return of several favorite weapons and vehicles from Chapter 1, but it will also vault a wealth of weapons from previous chapters. There will be a lot of changes to the upcoming weapons, and we have each of those listed out for you.
The many new and returning weapons will appear throughout the map when you drop into Fortnite OG Season. They won’t be around forever, but you can relive what it was like dropping with your friends when Fortnite first released. This guide covers all new, returning, and vaulted weapons during Fortnite’s OG Season.
Every Vaulted Weapon in Fortnite OG Season
There are several weapons you can find right now during Fortnite’s Chapter 4, Season 4, but these will be vaulted during the Fortnite OG Season. These are all the weapons you can expect to no longer see once the Fortnite OG Season begins on November 3, 2023.
- Business Turret
- Combat SMG
- Gunnar’s Stinger SMG
- Heist Bag
- Heisted Accelerant Shotgun
- Heisted Breacher Shotgun
- Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG
- Infiltrator Pump Shotgun
- Kit’s Charge Shotgun
- Kit’s Shockwave Launcher
- Maven Auto Shotgun
- Midas’ Drum Gun
- Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug
- Rocket Ram
- Scoped Burst SMG
- Shadow Tracker
- Sharp Tooth Shotgun
- Shield Breaker EMP Grenande
- Sticky Grenade Launcher
- The Foundations’ MK-Seven Assault Rifle
- Thermal DMR
- TNTina’s Kaboom Bow
- Twin Mag Assault Rifle
- Zyg and Choppy’s Ray Gun
All New & Returning Weapons in Fortnite OG Season
The way the returning weapons will work for Fortnite’s OG season will be slightly different from previous seasons. From what we can tell, each week during Fortnite’s OG season will have several weapons available, and then some of those weapons will disappear to make way for a new set of returning favorites.
These are the many returning weapons you can expect to see during the Fortnite OG Season. We’ve also listed out the various weeks these weapons will appear, so make sure to keep an eye out for the many rotating items appearing throughout it.
Week 1
- AK-47
- Assault Rifle
- Bolt Action Sniper
- Burst Assault Rifle
- Drum Shotgun
- Heavy Sniper
- Hunting Rifle
- LMG
- Pump Shotgun
- Quad Launcher
- Rocket Launcher
- SCAR
- Standard Sniper
- Suppressed Sniper
- Tactical Shotgun
Week 2
- Double-Barrel Shotgun
- Heavy Assault Rifle
- Tactical Shotgun
- Homing Rocket Launcher
Week 3
- Boom Bow
- Kinetic Blade
- Minigun
- Pirate Cannon
Week 4
- Infantry Rifle
All Vehicles in Fortnite OG Season
These are all the vehicles returning to Fortnite OG Season and when they’re expected to make an appearance.
Week 1
- Grappler
- ATK
- Shopping Cart
Week 2
- Driftboards
- Grapple Glove
- Quadcrashers
Week 3
- X-4 Stormwing
Week 4
- Baller
- Jetpack
All Items in Fortnite OG Season
These items are returning during the Fortnite OG Season, and when they’re expected to appear.
Week 1
- Boogie Bombs
- Bush
- Chug Jug
- Chung Splashes
- Port-A-Fort
- Stink Bombs
- Spike Traps
Week 2
- Clinger
- Port-A-Fortress
- Shockwave Grenades
Week 3
- Balloons
- Buried Treasure
Week 4
- Air Strike
- Hot Spot Supply Drone
- Junk Rift