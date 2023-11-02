Fortnite OG Season Weapon Pool: All New, Returning & Vaulted Weapons

The arrival of Fortnite’s OG Season means several weapons are vaulted, and there are multiple returning weapons for you to grab.

fortnite OG weapons

The Fortnite OG Season will see the return of several favorite weapons and vehicles from Chapter 1, but it will also vault a wealth of weapons from previous chapters. There will be a lot of changes to the upcoming weapons, and we have each of those listed out for you.

The many new and returning weapons will appear throughout the map when you drop into Fortnite OG Season. They won’t be around forever, but you can relive what it was like dropping with your friends when Fortnite first released. This guide covers all new, returning, and vaulted weapons during Fortnite’s OG Season.

Related: Is Fortnite OG Season Part of Chapter 4 or Chapter 5? – Gamepur

Every Vaulted Weapon in Fortnite OG Season

fortnite og map returning weapons vehicles items
Screenshot by Gamepur

There are several weapons you can find right now during Fortnite’s Chapter 4, Season 4, but these will be vaulted during the Fortnite OG Season. These are all the weapons you can expect to no longer see once the Fortnite OG Season begins on November 3, 2023.

  • Business Turret
  • Combat SMG
  • Gunnar’s Stinger SMG
  • Heist Bag
  • Heisted Accelerant Shotgun
  • Heisted Breacher Shotgun
  • Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG
  • Infiltrator Pump Shotgun
  • Kit’s Charge Shotgun
  • Kit’s Shockwave Launcher
  • Maven Auto Shotgun
  • Midas’ Drum Gun
  • Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug
  • Rocket Ram
  • Scoped Burst SMG
  • Shadow Tracker
  • Sharp Tooth Shotgun
  • Shield Breaker EMP Grenande
  • Sticky Grenade Launcher
  • The Foundations’ MK-Seven Assault Rifle
  • Thermal DMR
  • TNTina’s Kaboom Bow
  • Twin Mag Assault Rifle
  • Zyg and Choppy’s Ray Gun

All New & Returning Weapons in Fortnite OG Season

Returning-Weapons-in-Fortnite-OG-Bolt-Rifle-1
Image via Epic Games

The way the returning weapons will work for Fortnite’s OG season will be slightly different from previous seasons. From what we can tell, each week during Fortnite’s OG season will have several weapons available, and then some of those weapons will disappear to make way for a new set of returning favorites.

These are the many returning weapons you can expect to see during the Fortnite OG Season. We’ve also listed out the various weeks these weapons will appear, so make sure to keep an eye out for the many rotating items appearing throughout it.

Week 1

  • AK-47
  • Assault Rifle
  • Bolt Action Sniper
  • Burst Assault Rifle
  • Drum Shotgun
  • Heavy Sniper
  • Hunting Rifle
  • LMG
  • Pump Shotgun
  • Quad Launcher
  • Rocket Launcher
  • SCAR
  • Standard Sniper
  • Suppressed Sniper
  • Tactical Shotgun

Week 2

  • Double-Barrel Shotgun
  • Heavy Assault Rifle
  • Tactical Shotgun
  • Homing Rocket Launcher

Week 3

  • Boom Bow
  • Kinetic Blade
  • Minigun
  • Pirate Cannon

Week 4

  • Infantry Rifle

All Vehicles in Fortnite OG Season

These are all the vehicles returning to Fortnite OG Season and when they’re expected to make an appearance.

Week 1

  • Grappler
  • ATK
  • Shopping Cart

Week 2

  • Driftboards
  • Grapple Glove
  • Quadcrashers

Week 3

  • X-4 Stormwing

Week 4

  • Baller
  • Jetpack

All Items in Fortnite OG Season

These items are returning during the Fortnite OG Season, and when they’re expected to appear.

Week 1

  • Boogie Bombs
  • Bush
  • Chug Jug
  • Chung Splashes
  • Port-A-Fort
  • Stink Bombs
  • Spike Traps

Week 2

  • Clinger
  • Port-A-Fortress
  • Shockwave Grenades

Week 3

  • Balloons
  • Buried Treasure

Week 4

  • Air Strike
  • Hot Spot Supply Drone
  • Junk Rift

About the author

Zack Palm

Zack Palm is the Senior Writer of Gamepur and has spent over five years covering video games, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Oregon State University. He spends his free time biking, running tabletop campaigns, and listening to heavy metal. His primary game beats are Pokémon Go, Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XIV, and any newly released title, and he finds it difficult to pull away from any Star Wars game.

More Stories by Zack Palm

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved