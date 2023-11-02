Fortnite OG Season Weapon Pool: All New, Returning & Vaulted Weapons

The Fortnite OG Season will see the return of several favorite weapons and vehicles from Chapter 1, but it will also vault a wealth of weapons from previous chapters. There will be a lot of changes to the upcoming weapons, and we have each of those listed out for you.

The many new and returning weapons will appear throughout the map when you drop into Fortnite OG Season. They won’t be around forever, but you can relive what it was like dropping with your friends when Fortnite first released. This guide covers all new, returning, and vaulted weapons during Fortnite’s OG Season.

Every Vaulted Weapon in Fortnite OG Season

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are several weapons you can find right now during Fortnite’s Chapter 4, Season 4, but these will be vaulted during the Fortnite OG Season. These are all the weapons you can expect to no longer see once the Fortnite OG Season begins on November 3, 2023.

Business Turret

Combat SMG

Gunnar’s Stinger SMG

Heist Bag

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun

Heisted Breacher Shotgun

Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG

Infiltrator Pump Shotgun

Kit’s Charge Shotgun

Kit’s Shockwave Launcher

Maven Auto Shotgun

Midas’ Drum Gun

Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug

Rocket Ram

Scoped Burst SMG

Shadow Tracker

Sharp Tooth Shotgun

Shield Breaker EMP Grenande

Sticky Grenade Launcher

The Foundations’ MK-Seven Assault Rifle

Thermal DMR

TNTina’s Kaboom Bow

Twin Mag Assault Rifle

Zyg and Choppy’s Ray Gun

All New & Returning Weapons in Fortnite OG Season

Image via Epic Games

The way the returning weapons will work for Fortnite’s OG season will be slightly different from previous seasons. From what we can tell, each week during Fortnite’s OG season will have several weapons available, and then some of those weapons will disappear to make way for a new set of returning favorites.

These are the many returning weapons you can expect to see during the Fortnite OG Season. We’ve also listed out the various weeks these weapons will appear, so make sure to keep an eye out for the many rotating items appearing throughout it.

Week 1

AK-47

Assault Rifle

Bolt Action Sniper

Burst Assault Rifle

Drum Shotgun

Heavy Sniper

Hunting Rifle

LMG

Pump Shotgun

Quad Launcher

Rocket Launcher

SCAR

Standard Sniper

Suppressed Sniper

Tactical Shotgun

Week 2

Double-Barrel Shotgun

Heavy Assault Rifle

Tactical Shotgun

Homing Rocket Launcher

Week 3

Boom Bow

Kinetic Blade

Minigun

Pirate Cannon

Week 4

Infantry Rifle

All Vehicles in Fortnite OG Season

These are all the vehicles returning to Fortnite OG Season and when they’re expected to make an appearance.

Week 1

Grappler

ATK

Shopping Cart

Week 2

Driftboards

Grapple Glove

Quadcrashers

Week 3

X-4 Stormwing

Week 4

Baller

Jetpack

All Items in Fortnite OG Season

These items are returning during the Fortnite OG Season, and when they’re expected to appear.

Week 1

Boogie Bombs

Bush

Chug Jug

Chung Splashes

Port-A-Fort

Stink Bombs

Spike Traps

Week 2

Clinger

Port-A-Fortress

Shockwave Grenades

Week 3

Balloons

Buried Treasure

Week 4