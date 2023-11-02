Fortnite OG Season Battle Pass: All Pages, Skins, & Cosmetics
Here is every skin, pickaxe, emote, and cosmetic item players can unlock from the Fortnite OG Season Battle Pass.
The Fortnite OG Season Battle Pass may be the most exciting bundle of cosmetic items the battle royale has seen in a long time. With only four weeks to claim all the rewards, here is what you can look forward to unlocking in Fortnite OG.
Despite lasting only a month, the final season of Fortnite Chapter 4 will have its very own Battle Pass. Unlike many recent battle passes, every skin the pass is a remixed mashup of some of Chapter 1’s most iconic skins. Once you’ve seen them, you won’t be able to stop yourself from collecting them all.
Is Fortnite OG’s Battle Pass Tiers of Battle Stars?
While we are taking a return to Fortnite Chapter 1, we won’t see the return of Battle Pass tiers. Instead, Fortnite OG will continue with the modern Battle Stars system, allowing players to unlock the battle pass rewards in the order they see fit.
There will also be Hidden Battle Stars, which players can use to unlock Battle Pass cosmetics without leveling up. But you’ll have to find them scattered around the map.
How Many Battle Pass Tiers & Pages Are There?
There are six pages in the Fortnite OG Battle Pass and a seventh page of bonus rewards. The main battle pass only consists of 43 reward tiers and the bonus page contains seven rewards, making for 50 total cosmetic rewards for Fortnite OG Battle Pass Owners.
All Battle Pass Pages & Tiers
Each page of the Fortnite OG Season Battle Pass will contain 7-8 cosmetic items. You can unlock them in the order you see fit using Battle Stars as long as you are at the required level.
Battle Pass Page 1
- Tier 1 – Spectra Knight Loading Screen
- Tier 2 – Spectra Knight Back Bling
- Tier 3 – Contrail
- Tier 4 – Knight’s Honor Spray
- Tier 5 – Spectra Slasher Pickaxe
- Tier 6 – Spectrakinetic Wrap
- Tier 7 – Flashback Breakdown Emote
- Tier 8 – Spectra Knight
Battle Pass Page 2
- Tier 9 – Lil Split Loading Screen
- Tier 10 – Nanner Bashers Pickaxe
- Tier 11 – Lil Split Emoticon
- Tier 12 – Banana Boat Glider
- Tier 13 – Dessert Dropper Contrail
- Tier 14 – 100 V-Bucks
- Tier 15 – Lil Split
Battle Pass Page 3
- Tier 16 – Renegade Lynx Loading Screen
- Tier 17 – Renegade Lynx Back Bling
- Tier 18 – Renegade Lynx Player Icon
- Tier 19 – Renegade Lynx Glider
- Tier 20 – Raider’s Return Wrap
- Tier 21 – 100 V-Bucks
- Tier 22 – Renegade Lynx
Battle Pass Page 4
- Tier 23 – Dark Storm Renegade Lynx Loading Screen
- Tier 24 – Renegade Lync Emoticon
- Tier 25 – Dark Storm Renegade Lynx Glider
- Tier 26 – 100 V-Bucks
- Tier 27 – Doze Dab Emote
- Tier 28 – Scratchmark Shredder Pickaxe
- Tier 29 – Dark Storm Renegade Lynx
Battle Pass Page 5
- Tier 30 – Omegarok Loading Screen
- Tier 31 – Omegarok Grin Wrap
- Tier 32 – 100 V-Bucks
- Tier 33 – Lil’ Longboat Emote
- Tier 34 – Omegarok Cape Backbling
- Tier 35 – 100 V-Bucks
- Tier 36 – Omegarok
Battle Pass Page 6
- Tier 37 – Harbinger Armor Omegarok Loading Screen
- Tier 38 – Winter’s Onslaught Pickaxe
- Tier 39 – 100 V-Bucks
- Tier 40 – Contrail
- Tier 41 – Harbinger Omegarok Glider
- Tier 42 – 100 V-Bucks
- Tier 43 – Harbinger Armor Omegarok
Battle Pass Bonus Page
- Do The Split Emote
- 100 V-Bucks
- Just Desserts Wrap
- Dark Storm Renegade Rustcat Variant
- 100 V-Bucks
- Scratchmark Shredder Pickaxe Variant
- Magmatic Renegade Lynx Variant