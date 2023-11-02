Fortnite OG Season Battle Pass: All Pages, Skins, & Cosmetics

The Fortnite OG Season Battle Pass may be the most exciting bundle of cosmetic items the battle royale has seen in a long time. With only four weeks to claim all the rewards, here is what you can look forward to unlocking in Fortnite OG.

Despite lasting only a month, the final season of Fortnite Chapter 4 will have its very own Battle Pass. Unlike many recent battle passes, every skin the pass is a remixed mashup of some of Chapter 1’s most iconic skins. Once you’ve seen them, you won’t be able to stop yourself from collecting them all.

Is Fortnite OG’s Battle Pass Tiers of Battle Stars?

While we are taking a return to Fortnite Chapter 1, we won’t see the return of Battle Pass tiers. Instead, Fortnite OG will continue with the modern Battle Stars system, allowing players to unlock the battle pass rewards in the order they see fit.

There will also be Hidden Battle Stars, which players can use to unlock Battle Pass cosmetics without leveling up. But you’ll have to find them scattered around the map.

How Many Battle Pass Tiers & Pages Are There?

There are six pages in the Fortnite OG Battle Pass and a seventh page of bonus rewards. The main battle pass only consists of 43 reward tiers and the bonus page contains seven rewards, making for 50 total cosmetic rewards for Fortnite OG Battle Pass Owners.

All Battle Pass Pages & Tiers

Each page of the Fortnite OG Season Battle Pass will contain 7-8 cosmetic items. You can unlock them in the order you see fit using Battle Stars as long as you are at the required level.

Battle Pass Page 1

Tier 1 – Spectra Knight Loading Screen

Tier 2 – Spectra Knight Back Bling

Tier 3 – Contrail

Tier 4 – Knight’s Honor Spray

Tier 5 – Spectra Slasher Pickaxe

Tier 6 – Spectrakinetic Wrap

Tier 7 – Flashback Breakdown Emote

Tier 8 – Spectra Knight

Battle Pass Page 2

Tier 9 – Lil Split Loading Screen

Tier 10 – Nanner Bashers Pickaxe

Tier 11 – Lil Split Emoticon

Tier 12 – Banana Boat Glider

Tier 13 – Dessert Dropper Contrail

Tier 14 – 100 V-Bucks

Tier 15 – Lil Split

Battle Pass Page 3

Tier 16 – Renegade Lynx Loading Screen

Tier 17 – Renegade Lynx Back Bling

Tier 18 – Renegade Lynx Player Icon

Tier 19 – Renegade Lynx Glider

Tier 20 – Raider’s Return Wrap

Tier 21 – 100 V-Bucks

Tier 22 – Renegade Lynx

Battle Pass Page 4

Tier 23 – Dark Storm Renegade Lynx Loading Screen

Tier 24 – Renegade Lync Emoticon

Tier 25 – Dark Storm Renegade Lynx Glider

Tier 26 – 100 V-Bucks

Tier 27 – Doze Dab Emote

Tier 28 – Scratchmark Shredder Pickaxe

Tier 29 – Dark Storm Renegade Lynx

Battle Pass Page 5

Tier 30 – Omegarok Loading Screen

Tier 31 – Omegarok Grin Wrap

Tier 32 – 100 V-Bucks

Tier 33 – Lil’ Longboat Emote

Tier 34 – Omegarok Cape Backbling

Tier 35 – 100 V-Bucks

Tier 36 – Omegarok

Battle Pass Page 6

Tier 37 – Harbinger Armor Omegarok Loading Screen

Tier 38 – Winter’s Onslaught Pickaxe

Tier 39 – 100 V-Bucks

Tier 40 – Contrail

Tier 41 – Harbinger Omegarok Glider

Tier 42 – 100 V-Bucks

Tier 43 – Harbinger Armor Omegarok

Battle Pass Bonus Page