All Founja Jungle Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap

There are over 200 Pokémon across ten different areas in New Pokémon Snap, with plenty of other Pokémon spread across each unique area. Founja Jungle is the game’s first level, but that doesn’t mean it’s a small or limited area. If anything, it’s quite packed and has a lot of depth across its three areas.

There’s a Day and Night section for the level, which has some shared Pokémon, but each cycle features some unique Pokémon. Some of the wildlife only comes out at night, while others only come out when the sun is up. There’s also the Illumina Spot, which takes place in its own special area.

We have a list of the Pokémon available in each area so you’ll know who to look for in each section. Keep in mind some Pokemon will only appear on secret paths or after you’ve hit Research Rank 2 or 3 for the level.

List of Pokémon available during Founja Jungle (Day Cycle)

Arbok

Aipom

Beautifly

Bounsweet

Leafeon (Research Rank 3 Required)

Liepard

Magikarp

Metapod

Mew (Research Rank 3 required, and Mew will not appear in the Day Cycle until first snapped during the Night Cycle)

Pikipek

Quagsire

Slaking

Sobble (Research Rank 3 Required)

Toucannon (Research Rank 2 Required)

Venusaur (Research Rank 3 Required)

Vivillon (Research Rank 2 Required)

Wooper

Yanmega

List of Pokémon available during Founja Jungle (Night Cycle)

Arbok (Research Rank 2 Required)

Ariados

Bounsweet

Leafeon (Research Rank 2 Required)

Ledian (Research Rank 2 Required)

Liepard

Magikarp

Metapod (Research Rank 2 Required)

Mew (Research Rank 2 Required)

Morelull

Pikipek

Quagsire

Slaking (Research Rank 2 Required)

Swampert (Research Rank 2 Required)

Toucannon

Vivillon (Research Rank 3 Required)

Wooper

Yanmega

List of Pokémon available during Founja Jungle (Illumina Spot)

