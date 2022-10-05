Kahl’s Prison Break weekly mission contains several optional challenges players can choose to pursue. Finding all four cache passwords is one of these optional tasks and is the toughest to complete. Kahl’s Garrison is a syndicate introduced in the Warframe Veilbreaker update. Meeting these optional challenges grants you Stock, a currency used to purchase various items and weapons. This guide will explain how to find all four cache passwords in Kahl’s Prison Break mission in Warframe.

Where to find all four cache passwords in Warframe

Finding all four cache passwords is difficult and requires you to use your squad commands effectively. The Prison Break mission tasks you with saving some Grineer soldiers and using them to fight your way to a dropship and escape. During the mission, you must find and complete the optional challenges to complete them and earn Stock.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike the other Kahl weekly missions, you don’t need to memorize the password to complete a puzzle in the mission; you have to find and secure them. If you find all four, you can open a password cache chest and complete the challenge. Unfortunately, the Prison Break mission features two sets of RNG to fight through. The level will switch to various designs, and the passwords are randomly placed each time you play the level.

While running through the stage, you will notice a mission objective highlighting a barricade completely immune to your damage. These shouldn’t be confused with the Sentient Immunodes. To destroy these objects, you must order one of your squad members to destroy them. Use the squad command menu and target the barricade to have your crew member destroy the object. Inside the object will be a glowing orange symbol. Walk up and activate the symbol to procure a cache password.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this challenge, you must find four symbols and locate the password cache chest. The chest itself will often spawn near the end of the mission, usually in the same room with the Wolf of Saturn Six boss fight. To combat the randomness of the items and stages, the best way to find these passwords is to scour the level and avoid heading for the main objective on the mini-map. After searching each corridor and room away from the core objective, move forward.

If you do this for each section, you should have no problem securing the cache passwords, genestamps, and Kahl’s hidden Floof as well.