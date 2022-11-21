All four trainer locations in South Province Area One in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The game mechanics have changed in many ways for the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In Paldea’s open world, players won’t be accosted by trainers all the time, they will have to personally approach and interact with them to battle. Though this may sound nice for fans that want to avoid battling trainers in the wild, there is an advantage to fighting them. There is a Pokémon League representative in each one of the areas in the game who will reward you for battling several trainers. So, to help you get the reward from the representative next to the Mesagoza south entrance, here are the locations of all four trainers needed for this quest in South Province Area One in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find all four trainers in South Province Area One in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly eight trainers players can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s South Province Area One. However, you only need to find and defeat four, since this is what the Pokémon League representative is asking you to beat. So, here is a map of the locations of all four needed trainers, along with a table to show you their Pokémon levels.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Number on the map above Trainer Pokémon 1 Youngster Elian Tarountula (Lv. 5) 2 Zahira the Student Lechonk (Lv. 5) 3 Pere the Student Azurill (Lv.4)

Houndour (Lv.5) 4 Ruben the Janitor Gulpin (Lv.5)

Related: What level should you be for the Stony Cliff Titan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

You can quickly reach all of these trainers by following the road from the Poco Path Lighthouse toward the Academy. You can quickly fast travel to the lighthouse by clicking on it on the map and selecting “Fly here.” Once you are there, just head north and then west, following the road, and you will find each one of the trainers listed above.

After you have defeated them, head over to the Pokémon Center next to the south entrance of the Academy’s town and you will find the representative with a reward for you.