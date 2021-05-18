All Galarian Weezing weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Galarian Weezing is one of the Galarian Pokémon to appear in Pokémon Go before the entire region has arrived. These Pokémon are available for a limited time, initially introduced a few months after the official release of Pokémon Sword and Shield to the Nintendo Switch. Galarian Weezing can only be acquired if you capture it from raids, so you’ll have to beat it in a three star battle to add it to your collection.

All Galarian Weezing weaknesses

Galarian Weezing is a Fairy and Poison-type Pokémon. It will only be weak against Ground, Psychic, and Steel-type attacks, but it is resistant against Bug, Dragon, Fighting, Dark, Fairy, and Grass-type moves. If you were to use this Pokémon against Dragon-type Pokémon, they’d have a rough time trying to beat it, but Galarian Weezing’s weaknesses can be easy to exploit.

Best Pokémon counters to Galarian Weezing

The best Pokémon to use against Galarian Weezing is Metagross, Mewtwo, and Rhyperior.

Metagross is a Psychic and Steel-type Pokémon. It’s one of the better to use in Pokémon Go for PvP and PvE, making it an ideal choice against Galarian Weezing in nearly any battle. Metagross also has access to some of the best Steel-type moves, meaning nearly any attack it uses will be super effective against Galarian Weezing. The best moveset to give Metagross for this fight is the fast move bullet punch, followed by the charged moves meteor mash and psychic.

The next Pokémon is Mewtwo, a pure Psychic-type Pokémon. Mewtwo is easily one of the strongest Pokémon the game, especially if it’s a shadow version. It’s capable of dealing massive amounts of damage, and it has a high defense, making it even more difficult to defeat. It’ll be ideal to use against Galarian Weezing. The best moveset Mewtwo can use in this fight will be the fast move psycho cut, and the charged moves psystrike and psychic.

The final Pokémon we want to recommend for this battle will be Rhyperior, a Ground and Rock-type. Rhyperior is on the same wavelength as Metagross. Both Pokémon have a good amount of defense, but they have an equally good offense, making them some of the best attackers and bulky defenders in the game. When battling Galarian Weezing, it won’t stand a chance when you use Rhyperior. The best moveset this Pokémon can use will be the fast move mud slap, along with the charged moves rock wrecker and earthquake.

When battling against Galarian Weezing in raids, you’ll need a total of six Pokémon to use against it. These are some other choices you can add to your line up.

Alolan Dugtrio

Cobalion

Excadrill

GarchompHeatran

Groudon

Ho-Oh

Landorus Incarnate

Landorus Therian

Reshiram

Swmapert

All of these choices are extremely solid. Once you beat Galarian Weezing, you’ll have a chance to capture it and add it to your collection.