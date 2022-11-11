All Gale Flame locations in God of War Ragnarok

There are four Gale Flames you can find in God of War Ragnarok. This is required if you want to level up the Draupnir Spear to its highest level, making it a powerful weapon in your arsenal. There is one you cannot miss, but the others require you to go a bit more out of your way to unlock them. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Gale Flames in God of War Ragnarok.

How to find all Gale Flames in God of War Ragnarok

The four Gale Flames are scattered throughout Ragnarok. Of the four, only one of them appears in the story. It appears after defeating Hrist and Mist, the pair of bosses you encounter when Kratos and Atreus are speaking with Surtr in Muspelheim, asking him to become the Ragnarok they need to defeat Odin.

The other three are a bit more complicated. The second Gale Flame will appear when defeating a Flame Phantom boss, which appears during the Nocturnal Predator quest. You can unlock this quest by making your way to The Plains, a location in Vanaheim in The Crater region. You can unlock this area after completing Scent of Survival, which becomes available after saving Freyr from the Asgardians. The Nocturnal Predator quest becomes available when you reach the eastern Plains, taking out one of the wisps feeding on the animals. These only appear at night.

You can earn a third Gale Flame by finding all Lindwyrms and bringing them back to Ratatoskr. You can receive this quest by speaking with Ratatoskr and tracking them down. There are only six of them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth and final Gale Flame appears from the Berserker gravestones. These will be available after you grab the hilt while Kratos and Freya are trying to speak with the Norns. The only Berserk gravestone that drops one is in Jarnsmida Pitmines, and it pits you against two opponents: Bodvar the Fierce and Starolfr the Troublesome.