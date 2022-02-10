All game modes in Chocobo GP

Likely anticipating the unavoidable comparisons with Mario Kart, Chocobo GP seems poised to hit the ground running on release. At launch, the new racing game will come stock with tons of characters, courses, and game modes, offering a number of experiences for both solo and multiplayer.

Grand Prix

This game mode essentially follows an online tournament format. In Chocobo Grand Prix, 64 players compete in normal eight-player races, and everyone who finishes their race in fourth place or higher qualifies for the next round of the tournament.

Multiplayer and Custom Race

Chocobo GP can be played in both local and online multiplayer, and players can create their lobbies and invite friends or play solo. When playing with friends locally, custom rules — like no items, or more difficult CPU opponents — can be set for each race.

Series Races

The Series Race is Chocobo GP’s score competition mode. Players compete against their friends and CPUs in a four-course series, aiming to finish in one of the top three spots and unlock a new Series Race set of courses.

Story Mode

The dedicated solo player content is Story Mode. This campaign reveals the world of Chocobo GP and its characters through a series of races at different locations.

Time Attack

This classic solo mode is present in Chocobo GP with no tweaks to the formula. Players race solo across a track of their choice, aiming to beat other players’ best time or to set their own records.