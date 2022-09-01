All Gas Station locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Gas Stations are important locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 for various reasons. First of all, they usually have a good selection of ground loots, chests, vending machines, and vehicles, and many of them also have ice machines and chug barrels. Secondly — and this is easy to forget given all the other stuff available at Gas Stations — they supply gasoline!

How to refuel a vehicle at a Gas Station in Fortnite

If you’re driving a car in Fortnite, and it’s running out of fuel, stop at a Gas Station, approach one of the pumps, grab it, then use the fire button to “shoot” gasoline in the general direction of your vehicle to refuel it. Important Safety Note: Do not attempt to refuel a real car at a real gas station in this way!

Where to find Gas Stations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

This map above shows the locations of Gas Stations as red stars, and of other gas pumps as yellow stars. Note that if a quest requires you to refuel at a Gas Station, then refuelling at one of the other gas pumps won’t count. But you can still refuel a vehicle using these gas pumps.

Related: How to challenge a character to a duel in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

There are thirteen Gas Stations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, and they are distributed pretty evenly across the map, although there aren’t any around the southern or southwestern edges of the map. The largest Gas Station is the one at the road junction between Rocky Reels and Shuffled Shrines. That one has a mammoth 12 gas pumps. But if you want to visit multiple Gas Stations in one match, then your best options are either to aim for the road that runs east-west north of Loot Lake, or to head for the area southwest of the center of the map. There’s a Gas Station either side of the river on the north side of the Loot Lake, and another one at Coney Crossroad. And in the area southwest of the center, you’ve got Gas Stations in Reality Falls, Tilter Towers, and Greasy Grove, which are all very close to each other.