How to challenge a character to a duel in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Although Fortnite players can fight any NPC on its battle royale map, there are certain characters that want you to duel them in return for special rewards. Those able to survive can even earn thousands of XP. However, the most challenging part of starting a duel is finding these unique NPCs, as they either hide in lesser-known areas or move around a named location. This guide will break down every character you can duel and where to find them in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Where to duel NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

As of Week 13, there are just three characters on the island that can be dueled. After discovering one, you can speak to them to either buy their valuable items with Gold or initiate a battle to earn the goods at no cost. You will need to find the NPCs as quickly as possible, though, as they will not spawn back onto the map during a match if another player has defeated them. You can find the location of these NPCs marked and detailed below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

NPC #1 Sabina : You can discover Sabina inside of the home at the Shell or High Water landmark. This area is northeast of Logjam Junction within the snowy biome. After she is eliminated, an Epic Assault Rifle, Epic Pump Shotgun, and a Chug Splash will be rewarded.

: You can discover Sabina inside of the home at the Shell or High Water landmark. This area is northeast of Logjam Junction within the snowy biome. After she is eliminated, an Epic Assault Rifle, Epic Pump Shotgun, and a Chug Splash will be rewarded. NPC #2 Panther : The Panther NPC spawns at the gas station northwest of Shuffled Shrines. Those able to beat her can earn an Epic Auto Shotgun and an Epic Stinger SMG.

: The Panther NPC spawns at the gas station northwest of Shuffled Shrines. Those able to beat her can earn an Epic Auto Shotgun and an Epic Stinger SMG. NPC #3 Mancake: Mancake can be found walking around the west side of Rocky Reels. Once defeated, the character will drop a Rare Revolver, Rare Ranger Assault Rifle, and two Chug Splashes.

Even if you have defeated a character before, you can expect to gain more than just weapons this time around. That is because winning a duel is now a part of Week 13’s set of seasonal quests, resulting in an additional 15,000 XP toward your Battle Pass level upon completion. Those rushing to finish the pass before the end of the season can also do so by partaking in the Shadow of Phantasm questline. Its challenges task players with finding and using newly-unvaulted items, such as the Shield Bubble and Shadow Bomb.