How to throw a Boogie Bomb while at an IO Outpost in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

One of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 13 weekly quests requires you to throw a Boogie Bomb while at an IO Outpost. To do that, you’re going to have to first find a Boogie Bomb, then find an IO Outpost. You don’t need to hit any player with the Boogie Bomb in order to complete the quest, you just need to throw it. Exactly what counts as “at” the IO Outpost isn’t entirely clear, so we’d recommend standing as close to the IO Outpost as possible when you throw the Boogie Bomb.

Where to find Boogie Bombs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Boogie Bombs are Rare (blue) utility throwables that can be found as random loot on the ground, in chests, in rare chests, and in supply drops, but cannot be found by fishing. In Fortnite, Rare rarity is not actually all that Rare, so if you open a lot of chests, you’re likely to find Boogie Bombs at least once during a match. We were very lucky, and found Boogie Bombs in a chest inside the small hut east of Shuffled Shrines, which is very close to Optimized Outpost, the IO Outpost between Shuffled Shrines and The Joneses. Basically, don’t worry too much about where you’re going to find a Boogie Bomb. Instead, just land near one of the IO Outposts and hunt around for chests nearby.

All IO Outpost locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

There are four IO Outposts in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, and all of them are on the southeast half of the map. Each IO Outpost has a different name, and they are found in the following locations: