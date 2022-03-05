All Gauntlet Runs in Horizon Forbidden West

Gauntlet Runs are a side objective in Horizon Forbidden West where Aloy gets to have a death race of sorts around a track on top of some overridden Chargers. During the race, you will shoot arrows at opponents, use blaze as a speed boost, and hit anyone who gets too close to you with your spear, and for winning all four of the tracks, you are rewarded with one of the game’s few legendary weapons, the Carja’s Bane. Here are all of the Gauntlet Run track locations in Horizon Forbidden West.

Dry Yearn

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first race is located in Dry Yearn and is a pretty standard race in a desert area. This is the easiest of the races, and you likely will win this one within your first couple of tries.

Cliffs of the Cry

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second race is far out to the west. This race will feature a lot of tight passageways, so if you are in a group of racers, be careful not to be knocked off the track.

Bonewhite Tear

Screenshot by Gamepur

Race number three takes place in the snowy northwestern portion of the map. Occasionally, other machines will stroll along the track, so avoid them.

The Stillsands

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, the fourth race is held right near Hidden Ember (the building you dove to the bottom of to find Poseidon in the main story). This race will be the toughest and will likely come down to the wire. Try and hold a Blaze for the final push if possible.