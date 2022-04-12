All gear can you get from the Aglaia raid in Final Fantasy XIV
Roll for the best loot.
The raids and dungeons are some of the most exciting parts of Final Fantasy XIV. They require you and a small team of players to work together to overcome difficult enemies, and you’ll need to make sure you have near-perfect time to dodge attacks and deal the most damage. For those eager to jump into the Aglaia raid, you’ll want to make sure you know all of the gear you can get for completing it. In this guide, we cover all gear you can get from the Aglaia raid in Final Fantasy XIV.
There are four bosses you’ll need to defeat to complete the raid. Each of the bosses has a unique set of loot you can acquire.
Byregot
These are all of the items you might get after defeating the first boss.
- Panthean Circlet of Fending
- Panthean Circlet of Maiming
- Panthean Circlet of Striking
- Panthean Hat of Casting
- Panthean Hat of Healing
- Panthean Sollerets of Aiming
- Panthean Sollerets of Casting
- Panthean Sollerets of Fending
- Panthean Sollerets of Healing
- Panthean Sollerets of Maiming
- Panthean Sollerets of Scouting
- Panthean Sollerets of Striking
- Panthean Wimple of Aiming
- Panthean Wimple of Scouting
Rhalgr’s Emissary
These are all of the items you could get after defeating the second boss.
- Panthean Armguards of Aiming
- Panthean Armguards of Casting
- Panthean Armguards of Healing
- Panthean Armguards of Scouting
- Panthean Cuisses of Aiming
- Panthean Cuisses of Fending
- Panthean Cuisses of Scouting
- Panthean Gauntlets of Fending
- Panthean Gauntlets of Maiming
- Panthean Gauntlets of Striking
- Panthean Hose of Maiming
- Panthean Hose of Striking
- Panthean Skirt of Casting
- Panthean Skirt of Healing
Lions of Aglaia
These are all of the items you could get after defeating the third boss.
- Panthean Corselet of Maiming
- Panthean Corselet of Striking
- Panthean Cuirass of Fending
- Panthean Mail of Aiming
- Panthean Mail of Scouting
- Panthean Robe of Casting
- Panthean Robe of Healing
- Panthean Sollerets of Aiming
- Panthean Sollerets of Casting
- Panthean Sollerets of Fending
- Panthean Sollerets of Healing
- Panthean Sollerets of Maiming
- Panthean Sollerets of Scouting
- Panthean Sollerets of Striking
- Panthean Wimple of Aiming
- Panthean Wimple of Scouting
Nald Thal
This is all of the gear you might get after defeating the fourth and final boss.
- In the Balance Orchestrion Roll
- Nald Card
- Panthean Armguards of Aiming
- Panthean Armguards of Casting
- Panthean Armguards of Healing
- Panthean Armguards of Scouting
- Panthean Circlet of Striking
- Panthean Cuirass of Fending
- Panthean Cuisses of Aiming
- Panthean Cuisses of Fending
- Panthean Cuisses of Scouting
- Panthean Gauntlets of Fending
- Panthean Gauntlets of Maiming
- Panthean Gauntlets of Striking
- Panthean Hat of Casting
- Panthean Hat of Healing
- Panthean Hose of Maiming
- Panthean Hose of Striking
- Panthean Mail of Aiming
- Panthean Mail of Scouting
- Panthean Robe of Casting
- Panthean Robe of Healing
- Panthean Skirt of Casting
- Panthean Skirt of Healing
- Panthean Wimple of Aiming
- Panthean Wimple of Scouting
- Pilgrimage Orchestrion Roll
- Radiance Orchestrion Roll
Once you complete this raid, all players receive an Aglaia Coin at the end. You can only receive one of these coins per week.