All gear can you get from the Aglaia raid in Final Fantasy XIV

The raids and dungeons are some of the most exciting parts of Final Fantasy XIV. They require you and a small team of players to work together to overcome difficult enemies, and you’ll need to make sure you have near-perfect time to dodge attacks and deal the most damage. For those eager to jump into the Aglaia raid, you’ll want to make sure you know all of the gear you can get for completing it. In this guide, we cover all gear you can get from the Aglaia raid in Final Fantasy XIV.

There are four bosses you’ll need to defeat to complete the raid. Each of the bosses has a unique set of loot you can acquire.

Byregot

These are all of the items you might get after defeating the first boss.

Rhalgr’s Emissary

These are all of the items you could get after defeating the second boss.

Lions of Aglaia

These are all of the items you could get after defeating the third boss.

Nald Thal

This is all of the gear you might get after defeating the fourth and final boss.

In the Balance Orchestrion Roll

Nald Card

Panthean Armguards of Aiming

Panthean Armguards of Casting

Panthean Armguards of Healing

Panthean Armguards of Scouting

Panthean Circlet of Striking

Panthean Cuirass of Fending

Panthean Cuisses of Aiming

Panthean Cuisses of Fending

Panthean Cuisses of Scouting

Panthean Gauntlets of Fending

Panthean Gauntlets of Maiming

Panthean Gauntlets of Striking

Panthean Hat of Casting

Panthean Hat of Healing

Panthean Hose of Maiming

Panthean Hose of Striking

Panthean Mail of Aiming

Panthean Mail of Scouting

Panthean Robe of Casting

Panthean Robe of Healing

Panthean Skirt of Casting

Panthean Skirt of Healing

Panthean Wimple of Aiming

Panthean Wimple of Scouting

Pilgrimage Orchestrion Roll

Radiance Orchestrion Roll

Once you complete this raid, all players receive an Aglaia Coin at the end. You can only receive one of these coins per week.