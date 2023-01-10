All gear loot drops from Euphrosyne raid in Final Fantasy XIV

The Euphrosyne alliance raid is a massive encounter in Final Fantasy XIV, where several teams of players will work together to defeat multiple bosses. The encounters will be intense, as they feature multiple bosses with several unique mechanics they will use throughout a battle. They also come with special loot drops, making them worthwhile battles. Here’s what you need to know about all gear loot drops from the Euphrosyne alliance raid in Final Fantasy XIV.

Euphrosyne raid loot table in Final Fantasy XIV

There are multiple items you’re going to receive for each of the four bosses during the Euphrosyne raid. We have a good idea of the many gear loot drops you will receive, but we’re still trying to narrow down the exact table. We’ll break those down, and bosses drop what specific items when we have a better idea of those.

These are all the gear drops you can encounter while attempting to complete the Euphrosyne alliance raid in Final Fantasy XIV.

The first time you complete Euphrosyne each week, you have a chance to earn at least one gear item from every boss encounter and a Euphrosyne Coin at the end of a successful alliance raid. This timer resets every Tuesday.

We will update this with a more thorough breakdown of the four bosses.