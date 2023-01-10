All gear loot drops from Euphrosyne raid in Final Fantasy XIV
What items are you going to get from completing the Euphrosyne alliance raid?
The Euphrosyne alliance raid is a massive encounter in Final Fantasy XIV, where several teams of players will work together to defeat multiple bosses. The encounters will be intense, as they feature multiple bosses with several unique mechanics they will use throughout a battle. They also come with special loot drops, making them worthwhile battles. Here’s what you need to know about all gear loot drops from the Euphrosyne alliance raid in Final Fantasy XIV.
Euphrosyne raid loot table in Final Fantasy XIV
There are multiple items you’re going to receive for each of the four bosses during the Euphrosyne raid. We have a good idea of the many gear loot drops you will receive, but we’re still trying to narrow down the exact table. We’ll break those down, and bosses drop what specific items when we have a better idea of those.
Related: How to get Euphrosyne Coins in Final Fantasy XIV
These are all the gear drops you can encounter while attempting to complete the Euphrosyne alliance raid in Final Fantasy XIV.
- Hypostatic Armlets of Casting
- Hypostatic Armlets of Healing
- Hypostatic Bottoms of Casting
- Hypostatic Bottoms of Healing
- Hypostatic Breeches of Fending
- Hypostatic Breeches of Maiming
- Hypostatic Cloak of Casting
- Hypostatic Cloak of Healing
- Hypostatic Gauntlets of Fending
- Hypostatic Gauntlets of Maiming
- Hypostatic Gloves of Aiming
- Hypostatic Gloves of Scouting
- Hypostatic Gloves of Striking
- Hypostatic Hairpin of Aiming
- Hypostatic Hairpin of Fending
- Hypostatic Hairpin of Maiming
- Hypostatic Hairpin of Scouting
- Hypostatic Hairpin of Striking
- Hypostatic Hose of Aiming
- Hypostatic Hose of Scouting
- Hypostatic Hose of Striking
- Hypostatic Mail of Fending
- Hypostatic Mail of Maiming
- Hypostatic Sabatons of Aiming
- Hypostatic Sabatons of Scouting
- Hypostatic Sabatons of Striking
- Hypostatic Shoes of Casting
- Hypostatic Shoes of Healing
- Hypostatic Sollerets of Fending
- Hypostatic Sollerets of Maiming
- Hypostatic Tunic of Aiming
- Hypostatic Tunic of Scouting
- Hypostatic Tunic of Striking
- Hypostatic Visor of Casting
- Hypostatic Visor of Healing
The first time you complete Euphrosyne each week, you have a chance to earn at least one gear item from every boss encounter and a Euphrosyne Coin at the end of a successful alliance raid. This timer resets every Tuesday.
We will update this with a more thorough breakdown of the four bosses.