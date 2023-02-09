All gear rarities in Hogwarts Legacy and what they mean

Just like about any other RPG releasing these days, Hogwarts Legacy has a gear system for building your character as you progress through the game. You can buy or find various pieces of clothing to equip to your character that not only change up their look, but also affect their stats in battles. For anyone not well-rehearsed in games like Destiny, this may be a bit confusing. Here are all of the gear rarities in Hogwarts Legacy and what they mean.

How many gear rarities are in Hogwarts Legacy?

There are a total of five tiers of gear you can get in Hogwarts Legacy. You can instantly tell which rarity they ate by the color surrounding them in your gear menu.

Dark blue – Standard (no magical properties, just cosmetic change)

Green – Well-Appointed

Blue – Superb

Purple – Extraordinary

Orange – Legendary

All of these can be applied to the type of gear it is. The possible gear you can find are Handwear, Facewear, Headwear, Neckwear, Cloaks and Robes, and Outfit. Each piece of gear (outside of Standard) will have its own set of stats and buffs compared to others.

Which gear is best in Hogwarts Legacy?

As you might expect from their names, the Legendary gear you find in Hogwarts Legacy is the best. These have trait slot level three, meaning they can have the best upgrades put on them. However, finding these items will require you to complete specific content in the game to find each piece. When you have them, make sure to take advantage of the Room of Requirement to get the most out of them.

After Legendary, Extraordinary is the best tier. These clothing items are strong, but can’t stand up to their more powerful brother. The Superb and Well-Appointed gear you find are good if you have nothing better to put in, but you should always strive to have at least some purple and orange in your loadout.