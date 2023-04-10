All Generation VI Pokémon Starters – Listed

In every generation of Pokémon games, choosing your starter is extremely important. Whether you’re invested in stats, type advantages, or final evolution designs, the Pokémon that you choose to journey with matters. If you’re looking to know what options are available in Pokémon X and Y, here are all the Generation VI starters you can choose.

Who are the starters in Pokémon X & Y?

In Generation VI, you have the option to choose between three starters: Chespin (Grass), Fennekin (Fire), and Froakie (Water).

Chespin

Image via The Pokémon Company

Chespin is a grass-type Pokémon that evolves into Quilladin once it reaches level 16, and into Chesnaught, a dual Grass/Fighting type, at level 36. Chespin is a good choice in the first few gyms, as you will have to fight against a lot of water-type Pokémon. It’s a pretty good option if you want to bring your starter with you in the Battle Maison, as Chesnaught has great “spiking” moves (or those that damage the opposing team passively) and good defensive stats.

Fennekin

Image via The Pokémon Company

Fennekin is a fire-type Pokémon that was also one of the first Pokémon introduced in Generation VI. It evolves into Braixen when it reaches level 16, and into Delphox, a Fire/Psychic type, at level 36.

Fennekin may be a bit more of a challenge to use at the start because most gyms in the early game are composed of Pokémon that are effective against fire types but will show their worth in the long run. After all, Psychic Pokémon are some of the strongest in the game purely due to their few weaknesses and brutally offensive move pool.

Froakie

Image via The Pokémon Company

Froakie is Generation VI’s water-type starter Pokémon. It’s effective against rock-type Pokémon, which will come in handy in the Cyllage City gym early. Froakie evolves into Frogadier once it reaches level 16, and evolves into Greninja, a Water/Dark type, once it reaches level 36. Greninja is arguably one of the coolest Pokémon starter evo-designs introduced since Grovyle, making this our personal top pick for pure aesthetics.