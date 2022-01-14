All Genesect (Shock Drive) weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

A new form of Genesect is available for you to fight against in Pokémon Go. This time around, Genesect has a Shock Drive installed, meaning the Techno Blast will be an Electric-type move. If you defeat Genesect (Shock Drive), the Genesect you can catch the end will have the same Techno Blast charged move. But you need to beat it in five-star raids first. In this guide, we’ll cover all of Genesect (Shock Drive) weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters for you to use in Pokémon Go.

All Genesect (Shock Drive) weaknesses

Genesect is a Bug and Steel-type Pokémon. Despite it having a Shock Drive, it is not an Electric-type. Genesect will be weak against only FIre-type moves. It is resistant against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Steel-type moves. Your best bet is only to use Fire-type Pokémon against Genesect during this encounter to do the most damage.

Best Pokémon to counter Genesect (Shock Drive)

The best Pokémon to use to counter Genesect will be Chandelure, Entei, and Heatran.

Chandelure is a Ghost and Fire-type Pokémon. While being a Ghost-type, Chandelure has a variety of Fire-type moves that will be super effective against Genesect. We highly recommend this Pokémon multiple times for raid content in Pokémon Go. The best moveset to give Chandelure is the fast move incinerate and the charged moves shadow ball and overheat.

The next Pokémon we recommend is Entei, a Fire-type. Entei is a legendary Pokémon featured in several raids over the years, and you may have captured it from Giovanni. The shadow version of Entei is an excellent choice if you want to do quite a bit of Fire-type damage against Genesect. The best moveset to give Entei is the fast move fire fang and the charged moves overheat and flamethrower.

The last Pokémon we highly recommend is Heatran, a Fire and Steel-type. Heatran is also a Steel-type, which gives it an advantage against Genesect as it can endure several attacks, keeping it in the fire longer to use its Fire-type moves. The best moveset to provide Heatran with is the fast move fire spin and the charged moves flamethrower and stone edge.

You will need to use a full team of six Pokémon to defeat Genesect. These are some other Pokémon for you to consider using.

Arcanine

Blaziken

Charizard

Darmanitan

Flareon

Houndoom

Infernape

Magmortar

Moltres

Typhlosion

After beating Genesect, you’ll have a chance to capture this Pokémon. While it will have Techno Blast as an Electric-type move, you cannot catch a shiny Genesect during these raids.