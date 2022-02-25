The Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event is underway, and with it, a variety of challenges and rewards for you to earn during the big festival. The event is all about the Pokémon from the Johto event, and to celebrate it, several players have had the chance to create unique NPCs and teams based on their submitted Pokémon selections. You’ll get the chance to battle during the Johto event. In this guide, we cover all Go Tour: Johto Battle Challenge tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

These tasks are only available to players who purchased a Pokémon Go Tour: Johto ticket.

All Go Tour: Johto Battle Challenge tasks and rewards

These are all of the tasks for the Go Tour: Johto Battle Challenge and the rewards for completing them.

Task 1

Power-up Pokémon 3 times – 1 Fast TM

Evolve 3 Pokémon – Charged TM

Used a Charged TM – 5 Max Revives

Rewards: 500 XP, 1 Lucky egg, and 500 Stardust

Task 2

Defeat the Pokémon Go Gym Trainer: Flying – 1 Hyper potion

Rewards: 1,000 XP, Gligar encounter, 1 Max Revive

Task 3

Defeat the Pokémon Go Gym Trainer: Bug – 1 Hyper potion

Rewards: 1,000 XP, a Heracross encounter, and 1 Max Revive

Task 4

Defeat the Pokémon Go Gym Trainer: Normal – 1 Hyper potion

Rewards: 1,000 XP, a Jigglypuff encounter, and 1 Max Revive

Task 5

Defeat the Pokémon Go Gym Trainer: Ghost – 1 Hyper potion

Rewards: 1,000 XP, a Misdreavus encounter, and 1 max revive

Task 6

Defeat the Pokémon Go Gym Trainer: Fighting – 1 Hyper potion

Rewards: 1,000 XP, a Pokémon encounter, and 1 Max Revive

Task 7

Defeat the Pokémon Go Gym Trainer: Steel – 1 Hyper potion

Rewards: 1,000 XP, a Pokémon encounter, and 1 Max Revive

Task 8

Defeat the Pokémon Go Gym Trainer: Ice – 1 Hyper potion

Rewards: 1,000 XP, a Pokémon encounter, 1 Max revive

Task 9

Defeat the Pokémon Go Gym Trainer: Dragon – 1 Hyper potion

Rewards: 1,000 XP, a Pokémon encounter, and 1 Max Revive

Task 10

TBA

Task 11

TBA