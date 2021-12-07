All Gold version exclusive Pokemon in Pokémon Go Tour: Johto

The Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event will be happening in February 2022, giving you the chance to capture any Johto Pokémon you haven’t already added to your collection and any of their shiny versions. It’s a one-day event, but you’ll be able to pick the tickets well beforehand. If you purchase them before January 10, 2022, you’ll gain access to the Pokémon Go Community Day Research Tasks for January and February. Two versions are available for the ticket, a Gold and Silver, each with Pokémon exclusives. In this guide, we will list out all of the Gold version exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Go Tour: Johto.

These are all Pokémon that will be spawning if you purchase the Gold version of the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event ticket.

These are all of the Pokémon that are attracted to incense if you have the Gold version.

Gligar

Mantine

Spinarak

Teddiursa

These are all Pokémon with increased chances of being a shiny version if you have the Gold version.

Gligar

Ho-Oh

Hoppip

Igglybuff

Mantine

Misdreavus

Natu

Shuckle

Spinarak

Sunkern

Swinub

Teddiursa

Wobbuffet

The event starts on February 27, 2022, from 9 AM to 9 PM in your local time zone. If you’re looking to receive any of the exclusive Pokémon from the Silver version of the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event, you’ll need to reach out to a player who purchased that ticket to exchange them.