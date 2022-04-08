All Gyre’s abilities and powers in Warframe
Zaaaaaaap!
Gyre is an electric-themed Warframed that will be added to the game in the Angels of the Zariman update. Arriving on April 27, players will be able to add Gyre to their collection and take advantage of their abilities to slay their enemies.
All Gyre’s Warframe abilities
You can find a full list of Gyre’s abilities below:
- Arcsphere: A destructive and crippling Ability. Launch a Gyratory Sphere that will deal
high damage on impact and periodically deal electrical shocks to nearby enemies.
Hitting at least 3 enemies with the initial launch enhances damage.
- Coil Horizon: Throw forward a Gyratory Sphere that will implode after 2 seconds, or can
be manually triggered.
- Cathode Grace: Gain a brief burst of increased Critical Chance and Energy Regen, with
each kill extending duration of Cathode Step. Casting is on a cooldown.
- Rotorswell: Gyre’s mechanisms spin at incredible speeds, generating an Electric Field
that shocks nearby enemies. When Gyre gets a critical hit, a large electrical discharge
will chain from the enemy that was hit to nearby enemies.
- Gyre Passive Abilities: Gyre’s Abilities have a 10% chance to deal double damage
when enemies are affected by Electricity Status. Every additional Electricity Status proc
adds an additional 10% chance.