Following Atreus’ mistake of releasing Garm in God of War Ragnarok, it’s up to him and Kratos to amend this mistake. The only way to do this is to travel throughout the nine realms, locate each of the Hel-Tears Garm unleashed, and close them once again, preventing the entities of the dead from crossing over into the waking world. There are six Hel-Tears you need to find to finish this quest. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Hel to Pay in God of War Ragnarok.

All Hel-Tear locations in God of War Ragnarok

There are six Hel-Tears for you to find. However, the first and second ones will be completed through the main story. The first occurs when Kratos and Atreus close at Sindri’s house, so you won’t have to worry about it. The second will happen while Atreus and Kratos are in Helheim, and Atreus handles this one himself without the assistance of Freya. You cannot miss these.

Hel-Tear locations in Alfheim

You will need to head back to Alfheim to find this Hel-Tear. It will be close to the Temple of Light, close to the area where you initially arrived when you roamed this region with Tyr.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hel-Tear locations in Midgard

There will be a Hel-Tear on your way back to the Well of Norns. You can visit this location in the northwest portion of Midgard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hel-Tear locations in Svartalfheim

There is a Hel-Tear in the Aurvangar Wetlands. You can find it close to the first waterwheel Kratos and Atreus had to move at the beginning of the game. You can reach this location by using a boat.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hel-Tear location in Vanaheim

The sixth and final Hel-Tear is in Vanaheim. You can find it at the entrance of the Mystica Gateway in The Southern Wilds, where you first arrived in this area.