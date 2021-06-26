All hidden codes in Scarlet Nexus

Scarlet Nexus is certainly an interesting proposition for anime fans. Not only is the game heavily inspired by other anime, it will also be backed up by its own anime, which will be launching in July.

The codes will appear in the episodes of the show and can be redeemed in the game to get some free items, which is a nice way to integrate the two pieces of media. Below, you will be able to find an ever-growing list of the codes as more and more of the episodes become available.

It is important to note that the codes are case sensitive, so make sure you enter then into the game correctly.

File Codes Reward 1st Top Secret File Such a liar Poster Vision [Yuito] x1 Introduction Code CODE 1k in game money

Redeeming codes in Scarlet Nexus is not just something you can do straight away. Much like giving gifts in the game, you will need to wait until you hit Phase 2 of the main story. You will meet a character called Musubi who runs a restaurant, and by interacting with her, you will be able to redeem the codes.

While speaking with her, she will ask you if any words have caught your eye, which is the cue to type in your codes. We will be updating the above list as each code is discovered, so make sure you check back with the release of each new episode of the Scarlet Nexus anime.