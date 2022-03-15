All hidden preset entrance motions in WWE 2K22 – Full list
Some entrances are hiding in plain sight.
In every installment of the WWE 2K franchise, Yuke’s and Visual Concepts — the current developer of the series — tend to add in additional entrance walks to the ring. What do we mean by that? The developers of the WWE 2K series, for added realism, add in entrance walks that replicate how a performer would actually head to the ring. But in addition to current WWE performers, motions of former WWE performers, as well as legends and even wrestlers who have never been in the company before, will pop up in from time to time. This remains the case for WWE 2K22.
So, which ones have been placed into WWE 2K22? Let’s take a deep look.
Single Wrestler Entrances
First off, let’s start off with the singles entrance motions. These motions, by the way, can be found in the Entrance section off the Creations menu.
This list features many motions that were in WWE 2K20, as well as a few new ones added to this subsection.
Here’s a look at the whole list:
- All Hail: Chris Sabin
- All Red Everything: Eva Marie
- Alpha Omega: Kenny Omega
- American Dream: Dusty Rhodes
- B-teamster 1 & 2: Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel
- Bad Attitude
- The Banker
- Bay Lee Billionaire: Bayley (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- Bayamon’s Finest
- Beast from the East: Bam Bam Bigelow
- Beefcake Barber: Brutus Beefcake
- Believer: Bo Dallas
- The Best Kept Secret: Murphy
- Big Bull: Bull Dempsey
- Big Evil: Undertaker
- Big Hoot
- Big Texan
- Black Sun: Hideo Itami/KENTA
- Bloody Scorpion
- Bludgeon Brother 1 & 2: Erick Rowan and Luke Harper
- Book Him
- Boxer
- Break the Walls 1, 2, & 3: Chris Jericho
- Bubbly Personality 1 & 2: Emma
- Bulgarian Brute; Rusev/Miro
- Business Suit: I.R.S.
- Captain Charisma: Christian
- Caribbean Sensation: Savio Vega
- Cavewoman
- Chainsaw
- Chair Swinging
- Charm City: Rich Swann
- Corvus Iconicus
- Crimson Rebellion
- Cyber Glow
- Dancing Superstar
- Dark One
- Dark Ritual
- Deca Dance
- Defeated
- Dire Intentions: Prince Albert
- Disco Dancer: Disco Inferno
- The Doctor Is In: Britt Baker
- The Dragon and The Dragon ’94
- Dream Over
- Dukes Up: Simon Gotch
- Earth’s Champion: Daniel Bryan
- ECW Legend: Mikey Whipwreck
- Eight Pack
- English Powerhouse 1 & 2: British Bulldog
- Faceless
- Fear Her: Jessica Havoc
- Fearless: Pentagon Jr.
- Fiendish: Bray Wyatt
- Fil-Am Flash: TJ Perkins
- Firefly Cultist 1 & 2: Luke Harper and Erik Rowan
- Forever: Tessa Blanchard
- Forgotten Son: Jaxson Ryker
- Foxy: Alicia Fox
- The Freak 1 & 2: Lars Sullivan
- Freedom Birds 1, 2, & 3: Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin. Michael ‘P.S.’ Hayes, Buddy Roberts)
- Funhouse Fiend: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
- Generic Superstars 1-7
- The Genesis Of…: Curtis Axel
- Get Hype: Mojo Rawley
- Going Hard 1 & 2: Scott Dawson and Dash Wheeler
- Gold Medalist 1 & 2: Kurt Angle
- Golden One 1 & 2: Goldust
- Gore: Rhyno
- Greatest Rib
- Grizzled Fisherman
- The Guru: Sonjay Dutt
- Hall of Fame Inductee: Bob Backlund
- Happy Go Lucky: Crash Holly
- The Hardcore Extreme: Bubba Ray Dudley
- Hardcore Icon
- The Hardcore Reverend
- He is a Machine: Brian Cage
- Here She Comes Again: Maria
- Hot Mess
- Hula Dancer
- Human Suplex Machine: Taz
- Hype Man: Lio Rush
- The Icon: Sting
- Innovative Dragon
- Insanity
- International Sensation: Hiroshi Tanahashi
- It’s All About the Mac
- Japanese Buzzsaw: Tajiri
- King of the Cruisers 1 & 2: Neville
- Knight Ride
- Knock ‘Em Down
- The Living Legend 1 & 2: Larry Zbyszko and Bruno Sammartino
- The Lone Star Cowboy: Wesley Blake
- Long Island Broski: Zack Ryder
- Loose Cannon: Brian Pillman
- The Low Down: D’Lo Brown
- Lucha Superstar
- The Lunatic: Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley
- The Machismo is Lethal: “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal
- Magic Monster: The Great Muta
- Mainframe Guardian
- Mass Destruction
- The Mastadon: Vader
- Mighty Miss
- Milan Miracle: Santino Marella
- The Millennium Man: Sid
- Mister Boring
- The Model 1 & 2: Rick Martel
- The Monster Among Man
- Mr. Athletic
- Mr. Monday Night: Rob Van Dam
- Mr. Red, White, and Blue: Jim Duggan
- Ms. Texas: Jacqueline
- Munitions Specialist
- Nattie Hartland: Natalya
- Next Generation of Great 1
- Nexus Original: Justin Gabriel
- No Dummies Allowed: Eli Drake/LA Knight
- NO! NO! NO! : Daniel Bryan
- N14-J4X: Nia Jax (WWE 2K20)
- The One and Only 1 & 2: Billy Gunn
- One Hundred Souls
- One Man Army
- One Man Band: Heath Slater
- The One Percent: EC3
- One Two Tre
- Outback Dundee 1 & 2
- Painful Literature: Authors of Pain
- Pearlescent Legend
- The Perfect One: Mr. Perfect
- Personality Disorder 1-4: Mick Foley, Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack
- The Phenom of Cameron, NC: Trevor Lee
- Power of Love
- Princess: Madison Rayne
- Proud Heritage: Tatanka
- Punjabi Giant: Great Khali
- Queen Xtreme
- Real Man: Rick Rude
- Red Beard: Erick Rowan
- Repeat After Me: Jack Swagger
- Respect the Nation 1 & 2: D’Lo Brown and The Godfather
- Rock & Roll 1 & 2: Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson
- Rock the Promo Champ: A.J. Kirsch
- Rowdy Rebel 1 & 2: Ronda Rousey
- Royal Flush: Kenny King
- Ruthless
- Samoan Dynasty: Rikishi
- Samurai Sister
- Scottish Supernova: Noam Dar
- Sea Creature
- Second Generation: Rachael Ellering
- Seeing Red
- Seismic Activity: Earthquake
- Self High Five 1 & 2: Diamond Dallas Page
- Shake, Rattle, & Roll: Honky Tonk Man
- She’s on Fire: Alundra Blayze
- Sheepherding Kiwis: The Bushwhackers
- The Shield’s Lunatic: Dean Ambrose
- Shining Star: Santana Garrett
- Sign of the Times
- Sky Pirate: Kairi Sane
- Slam to Win
- Smooth C
- Smoothshot
- Spiritual Dragon
- Stand at Attention: Sgt. Slaughter
- Starry Eyed Wrestler
- Stunning Hollywood: “Stunning” Steve Austin
- Summer Days: Summer Rae
- Super Hero
- Tech Chairwoman
- Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
- Thunderous Boom: Adam Cole
- The Top Enforcer: Arn Anderson
- Total Package 1 & 2: Lex Luger
- Tropical Cyclone: Typhoon
- True Player: The Godfather
- Twin Magic 1 & 2: Nikki and Brie Bella
- Undead
- Venice Surfer: Sting
- Ver. 1.0: Matt Hardy
- The Wanderer
- War Machine: Rhyno
- Warrior Princess
- Wasteland Creature
- WCCW Brotherhood 1 & 2: Kevin and Kerry Von Erich
- Welcome to the Wasteland 1 & 2: Konnor and Victor
- What a Rascalz
- Woken One: “Woken” Matt Hardy
- World’s Strongest Man: Mark Henry
- Wrestling Artist: Colt Cabana
- Wrestling Genius: Chris Hero/Kassius Ohno
- The Yes Movement 1 & 2: Daniel Bryan
- Young Fraude
- Zombie
Team Entrances
Here’s a look at the hidden team entrance motions that do not have WWE wrestlers directly named with them, or of tag teams not in WWE 2K22:
- All Night
- Aussie Aggression
- The B-Team: Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel
- Banker and the Creature: Tyler Breeze and the Sea Creature (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- The Bar: Sheamus and Cesaro
- Brother of Hardcore: Dudley Boyz
- The Bull Fighters: Los Matadores
- The Club: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
- Cyber Link Up:
- The Dream Team: Greg Valentine and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake
- Extreme Weather Conditions: Natural Disasters
- Fire & Desire: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
- Fists in the Air: Nation of Domination
- Freedom Birds: Freebirds
- The Funkadactyls: Naomi and Cameron
- Generic Tag 1-7
- The Hollywood Blonds: Steve Austin and Brian Pillman
- The Hooliganz: Paul London and Brian Kendrick
- The Hype Bros: Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder
- I Got Kids: Heath Slater and Rhyno
- Just Fists: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder
- Last Names Only: Blake and Murphy
- Lovebirds
- Lovely Couple
- Lucha Dragons: Kalisto and Sin Cara
- Million Dollar Moves: Darren Young and Titus O’Neil
- Mix Tag 1-4
- Miztourage: The Miz, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas
- Never Defeated
- Package Deal
- Painful Literature: Authors of Pain
- Perth Preppies: Billie Kay and Peyton Royce (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- Pride of Puerto Rico: Primo and Epico
- The Rider
- Rock & Roll: Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson
- Rock n’ Sock Connection: The Rock and Mankind (Mick Foley)
- Sheepherding Kiwis: The Bushwhackers
- Sons of the Bayou
- Strongmen and Gentlemen: The Vaudevillians
- Tag Team Extreme Party
- The Wasteland: The Ascension
- World Class Siblings: Kevin and Kerry Von Erich
- World’s Greatest Team: Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin
This guide will be update to reflect future updates.