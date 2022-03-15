All hidden preset entrance motions in WWE 2K22 – Full list

In every installment of the WWE 2K franchise, Yuke’s and Visual Concepts — the current developer of the series — tend to add in additional entrance walks to the ring. What do we mean by that? The developers of the WWE 2K series, for added realism, add in entrance walks that replicate how a performer would actually head to the ring. But in addition to current WWE performers, motions of former WWE performers, as well as legends and even wrestlers who have never been in the company before, will pop up in from time to time. This remains the case for WWE 2K22.

So, which ones have been placed into WWE 2K22? Let’s take a deep look.

Single Wrestler Entrances

First off, let’s start off with the singles entrance motions. These motions, by the way, can be found in the Entrance section off the Creations menu.

This list features many motions that were in WWE 2K20, as well as a few new ones added to this subsection.

Here’s a look at the whole list:

All Hail : Chris Sabin

: Chris Sabin All Red Everything : Eva Marie

: Eva Marie Alpha Omega : Kenny Omega

: Kenny Omega American Dream : Dusty Rhodes

: Dusty Rhodes B-teamster 1 & 2 : Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

: Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel Bad Attitude

The Banker

Bay Lee Billionaire : Bayley (WWE 2K20 DLC)

: Bayley (WWE 2K20 DLC) Bayamon’s Finest

Beast from the East : Bam Bam Bigelow

: Bam Bam Bigelow Beefcake Barber : Brutus Beefcake

: Brutus Beefcake Believer : Bo Dallas

: Bo Dallas The Best Kept Secret : Murphy

: Murphy Big Bull : Bull Dempsey

: Bull Dempsey Big Evil : Undertaker

: Undertaker Big Hoot

Big Texan

Black Sun : Hideo Itami/KENTA

: Hideo Itami/KENTA Bloody Scorpion

Bludgeon Brother 1 & 2 : Erick Rowan and Luke Harper

: Erick Rowan and Luke Harper Book Him

Boxer

Break the Walls 1, 2, & 3 : Chris Jericho

: Chris Jericho Bubbly Personality 1 & 2 : Emma

: Emma Bulgarian Brute ; Rusev/Miro

; Rusev/Miro Business Suit : I.R.S.

: I.R.S. Captain Charisma : Christian

: Christian Caribbean Sensation : Savio Vega

: Savio Vega Cavewoman

Chainsaw

Chair Swinging

Charm City : Rich Swann

: Rich Swann Corvus Iconicus

Crimson Rebellion

Cyber Glow

Dancing Superstar

Dark One

Dark Ritual

Deca Dance

Defeated

Dire Intentions : Prince Albert

: Prince Albert Disco Dancer : Disco Inferno

: Disco Inferno The Doctor Is In : Britt Baker

: Britt Baker The Dragon and The Dragon ’94

Dream Over

Dukes Up : Simon Gotch

: Simon Gotch Earth’s Champion : Daniel Bryan

: Daniel Bryan ECW Legend : Mikey Whipwreck

: Mikey Whipwreck Eight Pack

English Powerhouse 1 & 2 : British Bulldog

: British Bulldog Faceless

Fear Her : Jessica Havoc

: Jessica Havoc Fearless : Pentagon Jr.

: Pentagon Jr. Fiendish : Bray Wyatt

: Bray Wyatt Fil-Am Flash : TJ Perkins

: TJ Perkins Firefly Cultist 1 & 2 : Luke Harper and Erik Rowan

: Luke Harper and Erik Rowan Forever : Tessa Blanchard

: Tessa Blanchard Forgotten Son : Jaxson Ryker

: Jaxson Ryker Foxy : Alicia Fox

: Alicia Fox The Freak 1 & 2 : Lars Sullivan

: Lars Sullivan Freedom Birds 1, 2, & 3 : Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin. Michael ‘P.S.’ Hayes, Buddy Roberts)

: Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin. Michael ‘P.S.’ Hayes, Buddy Roberts) Funhouse Fiend : “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt Generic Superstars 1-7

The Genesis Of… : Curtis Axel

: Curtis Axel Get Hype : Mojo Rawley

: Mojo Rawley Going Hard 1 & 2 : Scott Dawson and Dash Wheeler

: Scott Dawson and Dash Wheeler Gold Medalist 1 & 2 : Kurt Angle

: Kurt Angle Golden One 1 & 2 : Goldust

: Goldust Gore : Rhyno

: Rhyno Greatest Rib

Grizzled Fisherman

The Guru : Sonjay Dutt

: Sonjay Dutt Hall of Fame Inductee : Bob Backlund

: Bob Backlund Happy Go Lucky : Crash Holly

: Crash Holly The Hardcore Extreme : Bubba Ray Dudley

: Bubba Ray Dudley Hardcore Icon

The Hardcore Reverend

He is a Machine : Brian Cage

: Brian Cage Here She Comes Again : Maria

: Maria Hot Mess

Hula Dancer

Human Suplex Machine : Taz

: Taz Hype Man : Lio Rush

: Lio Rush The Icon : Sting

: Sting Innovative Dragon

Insanity

International Sensation : Hiroshi Tanahashi

: Hiroshi Tanahashi It’s All About the Mac

Japanese Buzzsaw : Tajiri

: Tajiri King of the Cruisers 1 & 2 : Neville

: Neville Knight Ride

Knock ‘Em Down

The Living Legend 1 & 2 : Larry Zbyszko and Bruno Sammartino

: Larry Zbyszko and Bruno Sammartino The Lone Star Cowboy : Wesley Blake

: Wesley Blake Long Island Broski : Zack Ryder

: Zack Ryder Loose Cannon : Brian Pillman

: Brian Pillman The Low Down : D’Lo Brown

: D’Lo Brown Lucha Superstar

The Lunatic : Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley

: Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley The Machismo is Lethal : “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal

: “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal Magic Monster : The Great Muta

: The Great Muta Mainframe Guardian

Mass Destruction

The Mastadon : Vader

: Vader Mighty Miss

Milan Miracle : Santino Marella

: Santino Marella The Millennium Man : Sid

: Sid Mister Boring

The Model 1 & 2 : Rick Martel

: Rick Martel The Monster Among Man

Mr. Athletic

Mr. Monday Night : Rob Van Dam

: Rob Van Dam Mr. Red, White, and Blue : Jim Duggan

: Jim Duggan Ms. Texas: Jacqueline

Jacqueline Munitions Specialist

Nattie Hartland : Natalya

: Natalya Next Generation of Great 1

Nexus Original : Justin Gabriel

: Justin Gabriel No Dummies Allowed : Eli Drake/LA Knight

: Eli Drake/LA Knight NO! NO! NO! : Daniel Bryan

: Daniel Bryan N14-J4X : Nia Jax (WWE 2K20)

: Nia Jax (WWE 2K20) The One and Only 1 & 2 : Billy Gunn

: Billy Gunn One Hundred Souls

One Man Army

One Man Band : Heath Slater

: Heath Slater The One Percent : EC3

: EC3 One Two Tre

Outback Dundee 1 & 2

Painful Literature : Authors of Pain

: Authors of Pain Pearlescent Legend

The Perfect One : Mr. Perfect

: Mr. Perfect Personality Disorder 1-4 : Mick Foley, Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack

: Mick Foley, Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack The Phenom of Cameron, NC : Trevor Lee

: Trevor Lee Power of Love

Princess : Madison Rayne

: Madison Rayne Proud Heritage : Tatanka

: Tatanka Punjabi Giant : Great Khali

: Great Khali Queen Xtreme

Real Man : Rick Rude

: Rick Rude Red Beard : Erick Rowan

: Erick Rowan Repeat After Me : Jack Swagger

: Jack Swagger Respect the Nation 1 & 2 : D’Lo Brown and The Godfather

: D’Lo Brown and The Godfather Rock & Roll 1 & 2 : Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson

: Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson Rock the Promo Champ : A.J. Kirsch

: A.J. Kirsch Rowdy Rebel 1 & 2 : Ronda Rousey

: Ronda Rousey Royal Flush : Kenny King

: Kenny King Ruthless

Samoan Dynasty : Rikishi

: Rikishi Samurai Sister

Scottish Supernova : Noam Dar

: Noam Dar Sea Creature

Second Generation : Rachael Ellering

: Rachael Ellering Seeing Red

Seismic Activity : Earthquake

: Earthquake Self High Five 1 & 2 : Diamond Dallas Page

: Diamond Dallas Page Shake, Rattle, & Roll : Honky Tonk Man

: Honky Tonk Man She’s on Fire : Alundra Blayze

: Alundra Blayze Sheepherding Kiwis : The Bushwhackers

: The Bushwhackers The Shield’s Lunatic : Dean Ambrose

: Dean Ambrose Shining Star : Santana Garrett

: Santana Garrett Sign of the Times

Sky Pirate : Kairi Sane

: Kairi Sane Slam to Win

Smooth C

Smoothshot

Spiritual Dragon

Stand at Attention : Sgt. Slaughter

: Sgt. Slaughter Starry Eyed Wrestler

Stunning Hollywood: “Stunning” Steve Austin

“Stunning” Steve Austin Summer Days : Summer Rae

: Summer Rae Super Hero

Tech Chairwoman

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thunderous Boom : Adam Cole

: Adam Cole The Top Enforcer : Arn Anderson

: Arn Anderson Total Package 1 & 2 : Lex Luger

: Lex Luger Tropical Cyclone : Typhoon

: Typhoon True Player : The Godfather

: The Godfather Twin Magic 1 & 2 : Nikki and Brie Bella

: Nikki and Brie Bella Undead

Venice Surfer : Sting

: Sting Ver. 1.0 : Matt Hardy

: Matt Hardy The Wanderer

War Machine : Rhyno

: Rhyno Warrior Princess

Wasteland Creature

WCCW Brotherhood 1 & 2 : Kevin and Kerry Von Erich

: Kevin and Kerry Von Erich Welcome to the Wasteland 1 & 2 : Konnor and Victor

: Konnor and Victor What a Rascalz

Woken One : “Woken” Matt Hardy

: “Woken” Matt Hardy World’s Strongest Man : Mark Henry

: Mark Henry Wrestling Artist : Colt Cabana

: Colt Cabana Wrestling Genius : Chris Hero/Kassius Ohno

: Chris Hero/Kassius Ohno The Yes Movement 1 & 2 : Daniel Bryan

: Daniel Bryan Young Fraude

Zombie

Team Entrances

Here’s a look at the hidden team entrance motions that do not have WWE wrestlers directly named with them, or of tag teams not in WWE 2K22:

All Night

Aussie Aggression

The B-Team: Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel Banker and the Creature : Tyler Breeze and the Sea Creature (WWE 2K20 DLC)

: Tyler Breeze and the Sea Creature (WWE 2K20 DLC) The Bar: Sheamus and Cesaro

Sheamus and Cesaro Brother of Hardcore: Dudley Boyz

Dudley Boyz The Bull Fighters: Los Matadores

Los Matadores The Club: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Cyber Link Up :

: The Dream Team : Greg Valentine and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake

: Greg Valentine and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake Extreme Weather Conditions: Natural Disasters

Natural Disasters Fire & Desire: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Fists in the Air: Nation of Domination

Nation of Domination Freedom Birds: Freebirds

Freebirds The Funkadactyls: Naomi and Cameron

Naomi and Cameron Generic Tag 1-7

The Hollywood Blonds : Steve Austin and Brian Pillman

: Steve Austin and Brian Pillman The Hooliganz: Paul London and Brian Kendrick

Paul London and Brian Kendrick The Hype Bros: Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder

Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder I Got Kids: Heath Slater and Rhyno

Heath Slater and Rhyno Just Fists: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder Last Names Only: Blake and Murphy

Blake and Murphy Lovebirds

Lovely Couple

Lucha Dragons: Kalisto and Sin Cara

Kalisto and Sin Cara Million Dollar Moves: Darren Young and Titus O’Neil

Darren Young and Titus O’Neil Mix Tag 1-4

Miztourage: The Miz, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas

The Miz, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas Never Defeated

Package Deal

Painful Literature: Authors of Pain

Authors of Pain Perth Preppies: Billie Kay and Peyton Royce (WWE 2K20 DLC)

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce (WWE 2K20 DLC) Pride of Puerto Rico: Primo and Epico

Primo and Epico The Rider

Rock & Roll: Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson

Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson Rock n’ Sock Connection: The Rock and Mankind (Mick Foley)

The Rock and Mankind (Mick Foley) Sheepherding Kiwis: The Bushwhackers

The Bushwhackers Sons of the Bayou

Strongmen and Gentlemen: The Vaudevillians

The Vaudevillians Tag Team Extreme Party

The Wasteland: The Ascension

The Ascension World Class Siblings: Kevin and Kerry Von Erich

Kevin and Kerry Von Erich World’s Greatest Team: Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin

This guide will be update to reflect future updates.