All hotkeys in Age of Empires 4

The keyboard shortcuts that you use to command your armies in Age of Empires 4 are an excellent thing to have handy to make sure you can quickly gather your forces and send them on the warpath. These hotkeys will also increase your reaction time to better defend against an attacking army or surge a well-timed counterattack against any opponent you face. These are all of the hotkeys you can use in Age of Empires 4.

Camera

These are all of the hotkeys you can use for your camera.

Hotkey Secondary hotkey Description ALT and move mouse Caps Lock Rotate camera (hold the key) [ Num 6 Rotate Camera 45 degrees counter-clockwise ] Num 4 Rotate Camera 45 degrees clockwise Backspace Num 0 First click resets camera, second click resets Zoom F5 None Focus on the selected unit Home None Follow the selected unit < ALT+A Pan Camera Left > ALT+D Pan Camera Right /\ (up arrow key) ALT+W Pan Camera Up \/ (down arrow key) ALT+S Pan Camera Down

Communication

These are all of the hotkeys you can use for communication.

Hotkey Secondary Hotkey Description Shift+Enter \ Global Chat Enter / Team Chat Enter with chat open None Send chat message Tab with chat open None Swap between Global and Team chat Page up Shift+> Scroll chat messages (up) Page down Shift+< Scroll chat messages (down) F6 Ctrl+F Toggle players and tribute panel Spacebar Num Enter Focus on last event – focus on last notification Control+E followed by left click Ctrl+P Notify ping Control+R followed by left click None Attack ping Control+T followed by left click Ctrl+D Defend ping

Controls

These are all of the control hotkeys.

Hotkey Secondary Hotkey Description Control+A Ctrl+K Select all units on screen Control+Shift+A Ctrl+Shift+K Select all units Y with a unit selected Ctrl+Y Access secondary UI Panel

Default keys

These are all of the default keys you’ll be using while playing Age of Empires 4.

Hotkey Secondary Hotkey Description Left click a unit None Select the unit Double left click a unit Control + Left click unit Select all visible units of that same type Shift + Left click unit None Add or remove unit from selection Left click ground None Confirm building or ability placement Left click ground + drag mouse None Bandbox select group of units Shift and Left click ground None Queue building or ability placement Right click ground, or have units selected None Issue contextual order to unit Right click ground + drag mouse with units None Issue facing move order ESC None Cancel or deselect units; game menu

Game

These are all of the hotkeys you can do while playing in the middle of an Age of Empires 4 game.

Hotkey Secondary Hotkey Description F10 None Game Menu F11 Ctrl+T Game Time display

Single-player

These are the hotkeys you can use while playing a single-player game in Ages of Empires 4.

Hotkey Secondary Hotkey Description ESC ` Pause Game Pause None Pause simulation F8 Ctrl+Q Quick Save F9 Ctrl+L Quick Load

Unit Mangement

These are all of the hotkeys you can use while managing your units.